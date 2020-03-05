Introduction Giclee printing is a type of inkjet printing – however critically, not all inkjet prints are giclee prints. Giclee printing is intended to create …
Thousands of engineers worked hard to build a giant inter-government radio telescope network called the Square Kilometer Array (SKA). This network is so large and …
Digital invaded Africa. Can it really benefit many people or is it merely limited to being a “new colony” for technology companies? Amid pressure to …
South Africa has really progressed well from the Apartheid regime in the last second half of the twentieth century. The nation’s new thriving majority rule …
Moving around the world to explore different places is a good thing to do if one is financially buoyant, and there is enough time. There …
Introduction to American Southwest The American Southwest is a various and energizing weekend destination where you will discover the absolute most shot spots on Earth. …
South Africa is a large country located just at the southern tip of the African continent. Countries in the Black Continent also have a long …
Cape Town, the capital of South Africa, is a port city located under the foot of Table Mountain. Surrounded by the Hottentots Holland Mountains and …
Gaborone – Botswana hаѕ claimed thе title оf best country fоr safaris fоr 2019, fоr thе second year іn a row. Thе ranking wаѕ dоnе …
Hundreds of large white sharks have mysteriously disappeared off the coast of South Africa. The sightings of large white sharks, which usually support the country’s …