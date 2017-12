Harare– President Emmerson Mnangagwa

said on Friday his presidency is for all Zimbabweans and he will work

tirelessly to deliver the promise of a better future and improved

livelihoods for all.

Inaugurated at the end of November, taking over from former President

Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa told delegates at an extra-ordinary congress

of the ruling ZANU-PF party that his appointment marked a step into

a “new era” for the country.

The congress is being held to confirm his ascendancy to the presidency

of the ruling party as its First Secretary and President, as well as

confirm his candidature for the 2018 general elections as Zanu PF’s

presidential candidate.

“My ascendancy to the helm must never be interpreted as a defeat of

one faction and installation of another. My presidency should not be

seen as a rise of a region, or a tribe or totem, no. My presidency is

about a united Zanu PF, a national party with a national outlook,”

President Mnangagwa said to applause.

“I stand before you therefore as the president of a united non-racial

Zimbabwe, itself home to many tongues, dialects, cultures, colours,

age groups. I am a president of women and men, the young and the old,

the able bodied and the physically challenged, the rich and the poor,

the well and the sick, I am an emissary of all the veterans and

heroes, dead or alive…”

He added that he would represent all tribes, cultures and races as

enshrined in the country’s Constitution.

President Mnangagwa said the party would be working on a new path that entailed

focusing more on bread and butter issues so as to remain relevant in

terms of meeting the needs of the people.

“Party work must not be in the old mode of looking at Zanu PF as being

about politics, politics and politics only. Now we must be about

politics and economics. After all, the best politics emerge from the

marketplace where livelihoods are made,” the Zanu PF First Secretary

and President said.

“We mean well. We stand as a nation of this world for its promise. We

are committed to repair broken relations desiring to build our economy

so it gives jobs to our people especially the youths and improve the

living standards of all our people.”

President Mnangagwa said the party must not remain stuck in the past, but offer

a positive and progressive vision “which tallies with the hopes and

dreams of us all.”

“We should not be a party of the past, we must be a party for the

future, a party for prosperity and a party for posterity,” he said.

New Ziana