Harare-The Zanu PF Extra-Ordinary Congress on Friday unanimously endorsed the appointment of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the President and First Secretary of the ruling party.

He was also unanimously elected the party’s presidential candidate in next year’s general elections.

President Mnangagwa was thrust into the leadership role by the party’s special central committee held mid-last month following the recall of former leader, President Robert Mugabe.

The central committee is the party’s highest decision making body outside of congress and resultantly, its decisions still required the ratification of the extra-ordinary congress.

All the party’s 10 provinces, represented by their chairmen, on Friday backed the decision to have President Mnangagwa as ZANU-PF leader as well as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2018 general elections.

“Your family in Manicaland Province supports the resolution that Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa be the First Secretary and President of our party

Zanu PF,” said the province’s chairman, Mike Madiro.

With elections due next year, Mckenzie Ncube, chairman of the Midlands province said President Mnangagwa was without doubt the party’s candidate.

The 10 provinces also backed all the decisions made by the special central committee in November which included the recall of former President Mugabe, expulsion of over 15 members of a faction accused of causing divisions in the party who included former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Delegates at the congress were asked by the party’s legal secretary, Patrick Chinamasa to support the resolutions by standing up. All the delegates stood up.

Addressing the congress earlier, President Mnangagwa said in line with the dictates of democracy, Zimbabwe would continue to hold elections.

“Democracy bids that as a political party, Zanu PF must always compete for office through pitting itself against opposition parties in elections which must be credible, free, fair and transparent,” he said.

A day earlier, President Mnangagwa had called on members of his party to be ready for the polls saying they could be held earlier than most people expected-New Ziana