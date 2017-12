Gracious Madondo

Zanu-PF Women’s League secretary for commissariat Mabel Chinomona has urged delegates to the party’s extraordinary to consider extraditing some members of the G40 cabal who have continued to spread their vitriol against the new government.

Chinomona said some of the members of the cabal who include Jonathan Moyo, Patrick Zhuwao and Saviour Kasukuwere must be extradited to face trial for their various criminal acts.

She said, as women, they are restless and will only be happy once Moyo and Kasukuwere are brought to book for the crimes they committed.

Moyo and Kasukwere fled the country following the operation undertaken by the military to weed out criminal elements surrounding the then President.

Reports are that Moyo and Kasukuwere including Zhuwao are domiciled in Kenyan. Moyo has continued to use his twitter handle to deride and pour scorn against the new government much to the chagrin of members of ZANU PF who accuse him and his cabal of misleading the former President Mugabe and his wife.