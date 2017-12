Sharon Kavhu

Gauteng-South Africa’s economy remains fragile and there is a need to have improved policy implementation in order to improve employment and investment outcomes, says President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma added that improved policy implementation must be a key focus area during the ongoing 54th National African National Congress (ANC) conference.

“The economy remains fragile. Economic growth of one point three per cent is projected for 2017, reaching two point two percent by 2019, supported by global growth, stabilising commodity prices and a modest recovery in business and consumer confidence,” said Zuma while delivering his political report during ANC official opening yesterday.

“Improved policy implementation, which must be a key focus area in this conference, will improve the employment and investment outcomes.”

Zuma said there is a need to tread carefully at the same time taking actions to address the serious economic challenges that his country is currently facing.

He added: “We have to act decisively, as doing nothing almost guarantees that there will be little progress in the resolution of the triple challenge of poverty, inequality and unemployment. On the other hand reckless action will plunge the country into deep economic and social distress.”

According to Zuma, the party called for a mixed economy during its 52 national conference which was held in Polokwane. This was a way of improving the country’s growth

The mixed economy called the state, private capital, cooperative and other forms of social ownership to complement each other in an integrated way to eliminate poverty and foster shared economic growth.

Conference directed that the state must play a central and strategic role, by directly investing in underdeveloped areas and directing private sector investment.

The ANC government has indeed been directed to utilise to the maximum, the strategic levers that are available to the state to achieve transformation.

These include legislation, regulations, licensing, budget and procurement as well as Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment Charters to influence the behaviour of the private sector and drive transformation. Conference will no doubt reflect on these and other instruments as we discuss the implementation.