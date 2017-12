Gracious Madondo

One of the major developments that took place at the just ended ZANU PF extraordinary congress in Harare was the appointment of Oppah Muchinguri – Kashiri as the revolutionary party’s national chairperson.

This is the first since the formation of ZANU PF in 1963. The position which had been scrapped following the one-centre of power mantra that characterized the twilight days of the former leader Robert Mugabe, was reinstated by the party’s central committee.

The appointment of Muchinguri is an indication of how the ZANU PF takes issues of gender equality seriously.

For long, ZANUPF women had clamoured for a quota system that ensured that a woman be part of the top leadership and it seems their wish was granted when President Mnangagwa appointed Muchinguri as the party chair.

The last chairperson to hold the ZANU PF chairperson’s post was Simon Khaya-Moyo, who is now the party’s information and publicity secretary.

It will be interesting to see how Muchinguri will be able to drive the revolutionary party’s agenda including healing the wounds of the previous fractious experiences. But Muchinguri is no new comer to positions of leadership.

Born Oppah Chamu Zvipange Muchinguri on December 14, 1958 and grew up in Mutasa District in Manicaland, Muchinguri joined the war at a very tender age and she received her military training in Mozambique. She is said to have worked closely with the ZANLA commander Josiah Tongogara.

At independence, she was appointed as private secretary to the President between 1980 and 1981.

She later became appointed Deputy Minister twice, first of State for External Affairs between 1989 and 1993 and of Environment and Tourism between 1993 and 1997.

Her first ministerial post came in 1997 when she was appointed Minister of State in the President’s Office, a post she held until 2000.

Muchinguri was appointed Minister of Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development in 2005.

Due to her sensibility to issues concerning the livelihood and recognition of women she was also appointed ZANU-PF Women’s League secretary- a position she held until 2014 when the former first lady Grace Mugabe seized the position.

It is only recently in November 2017 during Operation Restore Legacy that Muchinguri revealed that she had been forced by the former first lady to resign from her position.

From her political background and military association with former president Cde Mugabe and the current President and Secretary of ZANU PF Mnangagwa among others, Muchinguri has always been closely associated and viewed as Mugabe’s loyal and unwavering sheep.

In the twist of events after Mnangagwa was dismissed in early November 2017 by Robert Mugabe, Muchinguri was largely accused of being the ‘godmother’ of team Lacoste and being an accomplice to remove Mugabe from presidency.

In the politics and governance of Zimbabwe Muchinguri has always been held by women and the nation at large as the prime example and perfect female to female representative in the administration of the ZANU PF party.

Her appointment as the National Chairperson of the party, on the day of announcement during the party congress was accompanied by heavy and loud thunderous ululations from the women’s league that immediately burst into song and dance celebrating her appointment into office.

It was more of a celebration of a fulfilled wish as the committee members especially the women celebrated the recognition of women in the party as Muchinguri was appointed into one of the highest offices in the party.

It was also a celebration of the making of history as ZANU PF as a party displayed its ability to raise women into power in working towards establishing firmer roots of the party that are not affected by gender, race ethnical differences as Mnangagwa himself said, ‘’ZANU PF is not a party of its leaders but a party of its members, a party for us all” in this sense a party is a home for women.

Muchinguri-Kashiri is the current Minister of Water, Environment and Climate and is also the former Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education.

She is also Muchinguri is also a Central Committee and Politburo representing Manicaland Province and is also a Member of Parliament for Mutasa Central Constituency.