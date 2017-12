Lovemore Ranga Mataire

The newly appointed Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Valerio Sibanda on Monday announced the end of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces’ Operation Restore Legacy which led to the resignation of former President Mugabe on November 21.

In a presser, General Sibanda said the operation, which began on November 13 had achieved its main objective of removing criminals that surrounded then President Mugabe.

“Operation Restore Legacy” was launched on 13 November 2017 and its main objective was to remove criminals that had surrounded the former President resulting in anxiety and despondency amongst our people,” said Gen. Sibanda.

He said despite some other criminal elements fleeing the country, the operation had managed to usher in a new political dispensation to take Zimbabwe in its rightful place within the SADC and the world at large.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank all Zimbabweans for their support, patience and understanding during the five weeks of ‘Operation Restore Legacy’. We understand and regret the inconvenience and anxiety that this operation might have caused in certain circles of our nation, but as most of our people would agree, this was all for the good of our nation,” Gen. Sibanda said.

He urged the people to remain united, shun corruption, be law abiding and focus on working hard for the development of the country.

Gen. Sibanda said the task at hand as enunciated by President Mnangagwa at his inaugural speech was to “focus on recovering out economy” and shed misbehaviours and acts of indiscipline which have characterised the past.

“Furthermore, your Defence and Security Services would like to remind all Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious objects and individuals to law enforcement agents. This is because some of the members of the G40 cabal that had surrounded the former Head of State are now bad-mouthing the country from foreign lands where their intentions to harm the peace and tranquillity that exist in our country have been pronounced. It is, therefore, the duty of every Zimbabwean to ensure that these malcontents and saboteurs and others of like mind are not allowed to succeed.”

Operation Restore Legacy is a military operation which triggered the demise of former President Mugabe who had been the sole leader of the country for a good thirty seven years since the country attained its independence in 1980.

The military claimed it had to intervene to avert a situation where the values of the liberation struggle were facing serious threat due to incessant factionalism in the party and the purging of senior cadres with liberation war credentials.