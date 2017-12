Sharon Kavhu

Gauteng– South Africa’s Minister of Water and Sanitation, Nomvula Mokonyane who declined her nomination for ANC Treasurer General said she turned down the nomination for the sake of peace and reducing the number of contestants.

In a sideline interview, Mokonyane said she was humbled by the nomination and wil forever be indebted to the ANC for their support.

“I was quite humbled by the nominations that I received from ANC branches. Coming to realise the task at hand and what needs to be done, I will forever remain indebted to the ANC,” she said.

“However, in the best of interest of unity and the best of reducing many contestants, it will be fine to have both Cde Paul Mashaitile and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.”

She added: “Our business is to ensure that we give hope to South Africa and the world. The world need to understand the dynamics of the ANC.