Sharon Kavhu

Gauteng- Outgoing Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC), Gwede Mantashe has urged the incoming leadership to decentralise power and strengthen the concept of ANC being the center of power.

Speaking to journalists while giving his farewell remarks, Mantashe said a good ANC is better for South Africa. According to him, the ongoing ANC elective conference is attended by several investors from different countries.

“Power is all about letting other people around you to exercise it on your behalf. Once power centralise, it becomes dangerous for the party and government. It also becomes exciting to lead if you let those people exercise it on your behalf,” he said.

“The new leadership should tighten the way it relates with the people and government. It has to ensure that ANC strengthens the concept of being the strategic center of power.”

He however said leadership is not only about being professionally trained but, it is also about art and the art is about one’s personality which does not need someone to acquire from university.

Mantashe has also urged the incoming ANC Secretary General not to fear media but be available to ensure correct information about the party is disseminated.