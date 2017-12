Sharon Kavhu

Gauteng – The African National Congress (ANC) has elected Cyril Ramaphosa as the party’s president, taking over from the outgoing Jacob Zuma .

Ramaphosa, who was running against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, won with 179 votes more than Dlamini-Zuma, who had received 2,440.

David Mabuza is the new ANC deputy president while the party’s former secretary general, Gwede Mantashe, was elected the national chairperson of the party.

Ace Magashule took over Mantashe’s position and he is now the secretary general of the ANC while Jessie Duarte remains the deputy secretary general of the party and Paul Mashatile is now the treasurer general.

Mabuza was running against Lindiwe Sisulu and Zweli Mkizze and Mantashe against Nathi Mthethwa.

On the secretary general post, Magashule was running against Senzo Mchunu and Duarte against Zingiswa Losi.