Mnanagwa delivers his first SONA . . . Calls for a stop to wanton price hikes

Lovemore Ranga Mataire

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said corruption remains one of the major problems retarding development and reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring the adherence of the rule of law and democracy.

Addressing the joint session of parliament at the Harare International Conference Centre on Wednesday, President Mnanagwa said there would be no sacred cows in tackling corruption.

He said the new dispensation would be characterised by honest, transparency and accountability.

“Corruption is one of the major causes of the problems Zimbabwe faces today. All cases must be investigated and punished in accordance with the laws of the country. Government will have a zero tolerance to corruption, we need a clean government,” he said.

Mnangagwa said all ministers had been given 100-day targets where they expected to accomplish certain deliverables.

He said his government’s priority was to reduce the country’s risk perception and ensure steady economic growth.

“My government has made the growing of our economy a key priority. Our goal is to build a new Zimbabwe based on transparency, accountability and hard work,” Mnangagwa said.

President Mnanagwga said local authorities are expected to be the engines of economic growth and the government will put a stop to the corrupt parcelling out of land on undesignated places.

Mnangagwa called for a stop to the wanton price hikes witnessed in some shops in the past few weeks saying millions of dollars have been put to cushion various manufacturing sectors.

On electricity, Mnagagwa said the national electricity grid will be provided with 300 megawatts before year end.

He commended small scale miners for boosting productivity in mining saying his government will deal with the country’s porous borders.

On harmonised elections scheduled next year, Mnangagwa said there was need to ensure that the elections were credible, free and fair.

He said his government was determined to remove any policy inconsistency so as to attract investment.