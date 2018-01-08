Stiff competition for university places in Mozambique

Maputo – At least 32 143 candidates on Monday began tests for admission to the 4 960 places at Eduardo Mondlane, Unizambeze and Unilúrio public universities, reports from that country said.

Of the candidates, at least 22 527 were competing for courses at Eduardo Mondlane University (UEM) alone, an increase of around 8 per cent from last year.

The UEM’s Communication and Marketing Centre said at least 2 870 of this year’s vacancies were for courses taught in the labour regime, with

1 665 being for post-employment and 430 for distance education.

About 70 percent of the candidates were from Maputo province, followed by Gaza and Inhambane with about 6 percent of the total.

Tete and Niassa had the fewest candidates taking the exam, each with approximately one per cent, a scenario similar to last year, when these were also the provinces that registered the smallest number of candidates.

“As in recent years, the number of candidates by gender remains almost evenly distributed at 49 percent for females and 51 for males,” UEM said.

Competition for places at EMU, the oldest and largest of the country’s higher education institutions, would be stiff, considering each vacancy in medicine, law, accounting and finance, biology and health would be contested by between 32 and 55 candidates.

Medicine heads the list of courses preferred by university aspirants with 2 909 candidates, followed by law with 1 848, accounting and finance 1 832, public administration with 1 689 and 1 640 for biology and health.

The examinations began with drawing, English language, biology and socio-linguistic inquiry tests, culminating in physical fitness tests and written exams, as well as music and drama practical exams on Friday.

In order for the process to go smoothly, the UEM insists on punctuality, with the university barring entry to examination room to candidates arriving after eight o’clock in the morning and two o’clock in the afternoon, as well as those that cannot be not properly identified.

“Candidates should not carry with them cell phones, calculators or other electronic devices whose use could be considered fraudulent,” the institution warned.

– New Ziana.