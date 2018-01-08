Stiff competition for university places in Mozambique

Jan 08, 2018
Maputo – At least 32 143 candidates on Monday began tests for admission to the 4 960 places at Eduardo Mondlane, Unizambeze and Unilúrio public universities, reports from that  country said.

 Of the candidates, at least 22 527 were competing for courses at  Eduardo Mondlane University (UEM) alone, an increase of around 8 per  cent from last year.

 The UEM’s Communication and Marketing Centre said at least 2 870 of  this year’s vacancies were for courses taught in the labour regime, with

 1 665 being for post-employment and 430 for distance education.

  About 70 percent of the candidates were from Maputo province, followed  by Gaza and Inhambane with about 6 percent of the total.

  Tete and Niassa had the fewest candidates taking the exam, each with  approximately one per cent, a scenario similar to last year, when these  were also the provinces that registered the smallest number of  candidates.

  “As in recent years, the number of candidates by gender remains almost  evenly distributed at 49 percent for females and 51 for males,” UEM  said.

  Competition for places at EMU, the oldest and largest of the country’s  higher education institutions, would be stiff, considering each vacancy  in medicine, law, accounting and finance, biology and health would be  contested by between 32 and 55 candidates.

  Medicine heads the list of courses preferred by university aspirants  with 2 909 candidates, followed by law with 1 848, accounting and  finance 1 832, public administration with 1 689 and 1 640 for biology  and health.

  The examinations began with drawing, English language, biology and  socio-linguistic inquiry tests, culminating in physical fitness tests  and written exams, as well as music and drama practical exams on Friday.

  In order for the process to go smoothly, the UEM insists on  punctuality, with the university barring entry to examination room to  candidates arriving after eight o’clock in the morning and two o’clock  in the afternoon, as well as those that cannot be not properly  identified.

  “Candidates should not carry with them cell phones, calculators or  other electronic devices whose use could be considered fraudulent,” the  institution warned.

 –  New Ziana.

