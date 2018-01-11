Botswana shuts down Bushiri church

In the letter of cancellation, the Register of Societies said they had written a notice to the church in November 10, 2017 in which it was required to show reasons why it should not be cancelled.

A month later the Register of Societies shut down the church with a letter dated December 10, 2017.

The letter says the cancellation was on grounds that, “your society has not responded to the notice of the 10th November 2017, in which it was required to show reasons why it should not be cancelled.”

The story of the cancellation was only broken by The Gazette newspaper this week after the 28 days of leave to appeal had already elapsed.

The church has been having an unfriendly relationship with the government for a long period.

In May last year Bushiri was slapped with a visa requirement that led to his failure to come for his major church service at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

Malawian passport holders are not required visa to enter Botswana. – Mmegi.