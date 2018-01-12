How journalists get together for freedom of media and peace journalism

July 7

According to some journalists, the current crisis of journalism is due in part to journalism itself. In the HWPL International Media Forum held on, K. M. Harun, Senior Television and Media Consultant in Bangladesh, said, “Ethics of Journalism changed due to commercialism, when media lack ethics then it threatens the peace and harmony rather than promoting it. Media has lost its credibility due to the dissemination of a lot of negative news in an irresponsible manner. Print and broadcast media can only promote peace and harmony when responsible journalism is practiced.”

Another problem pointed out by journalists is the trend of media coverage concentrating on war, conflict, violence, crime, and hatred that instill negative influence to society. In the HWPL Media Forum held on January 15th, Ali Alabdallah, the journalist from Sweden said, “Recently, the European media focus on the war and the plot of how a number of refugees came to the region. They failed to focus on humanity, culture, and civilization to understand the human nature, which provides ideas of peace and coexistence.”

State and media freedom

Media freedom especially information sharing through news reports has been challenged by government censorship in countries with a low level of the democratic system. “Freedom of speech in most of the African countries is still a myth, an ideal. If you do not learn how to write or tell your story intelligently, the chances of survival are minimal,” said Jean de Dieu Munyembabazi, chief editor of IGIHE in Burundi.

“The media have their own observations that should not be controlled by others. It is important to preserve the independence of the media and obtaining objectivity of news is the responsibility given to journalists,” added President Xinzheng Zhou from Macau Rule of Law Newspaper at the HWPL Media Forum held on December 2, in Tsinghua University, China.

Peace and international cooperation – construction of media network

Many journalists say that building an international media network focusing on the issues of peacebuilding can bring out solutions to the current challenge.

“Media freedom plays an important role in guaranteeing social stability, and in that sense constructing new ways to collect information across national borders will assure the right of each individual to present ideas,” said Fedorov Petr, the director of international affairs at All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company when he spoke in the HWPL Media Forum – Voice of Press in CIS back in May.