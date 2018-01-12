Naidjala faces Moloney in February

Windhoek –Immanuel ‘Prince’ Naidjala, Namibia’s bantamweight boxer is set to face undefeated Australian boxer Jason ‘The Smooth One’ Moloney in Australia on 24 February.

This will be Moloney’s first title defence in 2018 for his World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania Bantamweight title while at the same time challenging for the coveted Commonwealth title.

The fight will take place at St Kilda City Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

The Australian has a record 15 undefeated fights (12 of them knockouts), while Naidjala has a record of 28 fights (23 wins, four losses and a draw). He has 13 knockouts from his 23 wins.

A statement availed to Nampa on Monday by the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy quoted Moloney as saying Naidjala would certainly be his toughest opponent to date.

“Naidjala is a very fast and skilful boxer who lost on [a] close points decision against Tomoki Kameda for the world title so he is obviously a great fighter.

“I feel that I am definitely ready for this sort of test and I believe that fighting these top level opponents like Naidjala will really bring the best out of me,” Moloney said.

The statement also quoted Naidjala saying that he is grateful for the opportunity coming from two losses and will look to redeem himself against a top, world-rated boxer.

“I know that I have to win this fight if I am to get my boxing career back on track. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and for the faith my team continues to show me despite the two losses in a row in 2017,” said Naidjala.

He added that fighting for the Commonwealth title as well as the WBA Oceania title is a massive opportunity for him and something he is excited about and that grabbing both titles is exactly what he needs to get back on track.

Nestor Tobias, chairperson and promoter of the Sunshine boxing stable was also quoted in the statement as saying despite Naidjala’s recent setback, he believes he is still a great boxer and it is up to him to go and make the best of this opportunity. – NAMPA