Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls charms Mi Casa

By Andrew Moyo

Home to one of the most amazing natural features on planet earth, Victoria Falls is a town that has a mesmeric effect on anyone who sets foot on its soil.

The recently held Vic Falls Carnival brought thousands of people from various parts of the world to this beautiful place.

Members of one of the headline acts, Mi Casa, were among the many people who could not escape the charm of the mighty Mosi-oa-Tunya and the whole carnival experience.

Speaking to The Southern Times, Mi Casa member J’Something said the group was impressed by the beauty of the place and its people.

“Zimbabwe has always been a beautiful country to visit and perform but this time it got even better because we went to Vic Falls for the first time and the culture was amazing,” he said.

“We went to visit the falls and to be honest it was an awesome experience, definitely one to be remembered.

“Victoria Falls must be one of the most beautiful tourist destinations not only in Zimbabwe but also in Africa and we are really proud as Mi Casa to have been part of a carnival held in this place.”

During their set at the Unity Concert which was held on the second day of the carnival, Mi Casa proved to the crowd why there are regarded as one of the best music outfits on the continent with a flawless performance that left their fans clamoring for more.

The group was appreciative of the reaction they got from the crowd, describing the atmosphere as something special.

“The crowd was really great and at the same time they had a cool vibe towards our music. The atmosphere was really special and so welcoming.

“Nearly all the songs from our playlist got to the crowd but ‘Nana’, ‘Feeling You’, ‘Jika’, and ‘La Vida’ are the tunes that really got the crowd dancing and screaming for more music.”

The three day festival was packed with loads of electrically charged moments which saw thousands of merrymakers diving into 2018 having the time of their lives.