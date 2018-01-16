ED holds bilateral talks with Geingob

Timo Shihepo

Windhoek – Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa paid a courtesy visit to Namibia’s President Hage Geingob today and discussed various topics ranging from politics to trade.

Briefing the media after their closed door session with Geingob, Mnangagwa said that the two countries should continue the legacy that was left by former president Robert Mugabe.

“We need to have a joint technical commission to see how we can improve on trade and find new areas of cooperation between the two countries.”

Mnangagwa also revealed that Geingob was one of the three presidents who called and comforted him when he was in brief exile in South Africa last year. He didn’t reveal the other two.

Geingob said he was pleased to see the transition of power in Zimbabwe handled peacefully and said he wants to see the two friends collaborating more.

“If you think of Zimbabwe, it’s an African agricultural powerhouse. When the president (Mnangagwa) was briefing me about agriculture and food security in Zimbabwe, I told him that we need to have another proper meeting – comprised of technical people. Right now he only came to brief me on latest developments about what happened there (in Zim) but thanks to God we are matured people and we can solve our issues. It’s not Washington or London that solves are our issues but it is SADC and the AU.”

Mnangagwa, who was accompanied by finance minister, Patrick Chinamasa and foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, later addressed a Zimbabwean business forum in Windhoek during which he chronicled events leading to his assuming power in Zimbabwe.

He also outlined investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, tourism and infrastructure sectors in Zimbabwe and invited Zimbabweans in Namibia to invest back home and make the country great again.

“We want Zimbabwe to catch up with the rest of the world….I have declared that Zimbabwe is open for business,” he told the forum.

“I am happy to see so many Zimbabweans here….you would think you are in Harare. But home is home. Some of you came here because you are adventurists, some came here because of situation back then. I believe most of you will return once we create conditions conducive for business. Let me assure you that Zimbabwe will never be the same again,” President Mnangagwa said.

The President and his delegation have since left for home. He is expected to visit Mozambique this week, then Zambia and Botswana soon.