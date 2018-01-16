UK appoints new Minister for Africa

ELLEN SHIHEPO

WINDHOEK – Britain has appointed Harriet Baldwin as the new Minister of State for Africa with effect from 9 January 2018.

The former parliamentary under-secretary of state for defence procurement hails from Watford, Hertfordshire, England, and has been a British Conservative Party politician since 2014.

“I am honoured to have been appointed and look forward to representing Global Britain with African nations to tackle a range of opportunities and challenges in Africa,” said Baldwin.

The mother of two daughters and wife of a businessman and television producer, will in her new role be taking on the responsibilities of international crime, sustainability, consular policy, stabilisation, foreign and Commonwealth representative for cross-Whitehall funds and African relations.

The UK Department for International Development (DFID) tackles the global challenges of ending extreme poverty and disease, mass migration, insecurity and conflict. DFID is a ministerial department supported by 2 agencies and public bodies namely the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK which is an executive non- departmental public body. Secondly the Independent Commission for Aid Impact.

The department has just recently (Dec 2017), provided a large package of life saving support to millions of people around the world and averted two famines. They have also donated £21 million to boost the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), guaranteeing provision of critical health services to 20 million people, clean water and sanitation to 13 million people and food to 9 million people.

Baldwin says 18 African countries are part of the Commonwealth, so a priority for the upcoming Commonwealth Summit will be looking at how to meet the ambitions of the next generation, including creating the jobs and economic growth so crucial for a modern Africa.

“The UK has longstanding and important relationships and I will work for an even stronger partnership with African nations, finding new ways to fight poverty, minimise threats and build mutual prosperity,” said Harriet.

The African countries that form part of the Commonwealth include Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and the Seychelles.