Zim has no capacity to fund diaspora vote – Mnangagwa

Windhoek – Zimbabwe currently does not have the capacity to facilitate its citizens based in the diaspora to vote in their countries of residence but will be able to do so in the future, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Monday.

Zimbabwe is due to hold general elections mid-this year and is currently carrying out a vote registration exercise which ends next month.

Diaspora-based Zimbabweans have for long clamoured to be facilitated to vote but this has not been possible.

Their hopes had been renewed following the coming in of a new administration led by President Mnangagwa in November last year.

Addressing hundreds of Zimbabweans based in Namibia, where he was visiting on Monday to appraise his counterpart Dr Hage Geingob of the recent political changes in Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa said the country simply had no capacity to fund the diaspora vote.

“We do not have the logistics now or the capacity,” President Mnangagwa told the audience during a question and answer session.

“We realise that time will come when we shall have the capacity to do that for our people in the diaspora but for now we do not have the capacity to do so.”

He said Zimbabweans in the diaspora had not been denied their right to vote as those who were “serious” could come back home to register under the on-going voter registration and to vote when the time comes.

President Mnangagwa reiterated that it was government’s wish to hold polls which are free and fair, without violence.

“We accept that we may have different views about how to run the country, that is accepted so we do not need any violence,” he said.

“So if you differ, differ peacefully and on an intellectual basis.”

He said observers would be invited from the region, continent as well as international community to monitor the polls.

“Above that, every country that has an embassy in Zimbabwe is allowed five people to observe the elections,” he said.

– New Ziana.