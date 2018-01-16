Zim will never be the same – ED

Windhoek – President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Monday Zimbabwe will never be the same as the country’s new administration was determined to work hard to bring about an “economic revolution” to improve the lives of its citizenry.

The country, since last November, has been under a new government led by President Mnangagwa who took over the reins from former President Robert Mugabe who had been in charge since independence in 1980.

Addressing hundreds of Zimbabweans based in Namibia, the Head of State said the Zimbabwe was under a new era, with government’s main aim being to make sure the country “catches up with the rest of the world”.

“We now want Zimbabwe to catch up with the rest of the countries in the region and across the world. We have declared Zimbabwe open for business across the board,” he said.

“Let me assure you that Zimbabwe is not the same and will never be the same again.”

President Mnangagwa said government would work hard to create conditions that allow those based in the diaspora to come back home and assist in the rebuilding of the economy.

“We have an obligation to look after our people. If you want to go out, it must not be because home is bad but it’s a matter of choice,” he said to applause.

So convinced and focused on delivery was his government that opposition parties in the country were accusing the ruling Zanu PF party of stealing their manifestos, he said, to laughter from the audience.

President Mnangagwa said there was goodwill for the country to succeed from the region, continent and the world over as shown by support that the new administration had received from countries including Brazil, China, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, India, Russia and even the Vatican after he was sworn in.

Government ministries have been given 100-day targets to deliver progress in various economic sectors, a cycle that will continue at the end of each 100 days, he said.

“If a ministry is lagging behind, I know the minister to call to say my brother or sister, do you still want to work,” the President said.

He said there were vast investment opportunities in areas such as agriculture, mining infrastructure development, information communications technology that Zimbabweans in the diaspora could take advantage of by bringing in skills, partnerships and investment.

During the meeting, Zimbabweans based in Namibia raised concerns on issues including currency, elections, high taxes, access to land and partnerships with government.

President Mnangagwa, as well as ministers and top government officials who were present tackled the questions.

He said government had noted that Zimbabweans were ready to work to turn things around, with the assistance of a committed administration.

President Mnangagwa is on a regional tour, which has already taken him to South Africa and Angola, to appraise his counterparts of the recent leadership changes in Zimbabwe. He is due to visit Mozambique, Zambia and Botswana shortly. – New Ziana