Mnangagwa visits Mozambique

Jan 17, 2018
Harare – President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday left for a one day visit to Mozambique as part of his regional tour to apprise fellow leaders on the political changes that have taken place in the country.

President Mnangagwa took over from former President Robert Mugabe who resigned last November following an unprecedented public revolt and
military action.

He began the regional trips in December last year by visiting South African President, Jacob Zuma who is chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

President Mnangagwa has also visited Angola and Namibia, making Mozambique his fourth destination.

He is also expected to visit Zambia later this week.

President Mnangagwa will also soon go on his first state visit to Botswana.

In Mozambique, President Mnangagwa is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Fillipe Nyusi as well as Zimbabwean business people based in that country.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has since arrived in Mozambique.

– New Ziana

