Namibia’s student fund installs new board

Ellen Shihepo

Windhoek – The Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation on Wednesday introduced the new board of the Namibia Student Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF), which now has the mammoth task of steadying the floundering institution.

NSFAF was set up to provide financial assistance to poor students studying at local training institutions and abroad. It has been failing in its mandate due to mismanagement.

Last year, the fund was exposed by Auditor General’s audit report that revealed that NSFAF cannot account for over R2.7 billion between 2009 and 2010.

And late last year, executives at the student fund failed to appear before a parliamentary committee to account for the missing money that was meant to cater for tertiary education of students.

The future of thousands of students at institutions, including the University of Namibia, International University of Management, and Namibia University of Science and Technology, hangs in the balance after NSFAF failed to fully settle their tuition fees for 2017 academic year.

The situation is likely to worsen after NSFAF chief human capital Olavi Hamwele revealed that the fund will not guaranteed financial assistance to close to 8000 new students during registration for 2018 academic year despite receiving acknowledgement letters.

Universities are busy with registration for 2018 and there is well grounded fear that they might not allow students to register with the automated NSFAF acknowledgement letter due to doubts about payment guarantees.

The newly installed board is chaired by Development Bank of Namibia’s senior communications manager, Jerome Mutumba, and has a huge task of fixing the student fund.

Other members are Christina Swartz Opperman of Christina Swartz Opperman Trust, Stephen Tjiuoro, Ananias Abner, Adda Angula, Natascha Cheikhyoussef, Isak Neema and Tulimeke Munyika.

“NSFAF is the main government instrument for expanding higher education participation and access. Through NSFAF, government seeks to address and redress systemic social inequalities; produce a diverse and competent workforce; and civic betterment. Transparency, equity and accountability are very important factors in the work of NSFAF. Adherence to set requirements is key,” said Higher Education Minister Dr Iitah Kandjii-Murangi.

He urged the board members to familiarise themselves with the mandate of NSFAF.

Kandjii said the board is expected to provide clear effective guidance and leadership to the affairs of NSFAF.

The minister said this could be achieved by taking correct and decisive actions “to improve the governance and service delivery of NSFAF and most importantly to restore students, parents, staff, teacher’s and the public’s trust in the fund”.

The board will serve for a three-year term.