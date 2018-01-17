Zim responds to Trump’s “s***hole” slur

Kuda Bwititi

Zimbabwe has added its voice to the global criticism of United States President Donald Trump with the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade saying hate speech has no place in global politics.

This follows Trump’s branding of Africa as “s***hole countries” last week during a meeting with lawmakers in the United States to deliberate the status of immigrants from Central America and Africa.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade castigated Trump saying the racially tinged remarks were shocking.

“The statement which was attributed to the USA’s President, Mr Donald J. Trump, on 11 January 2018, has shocked and dismayed us.

“The USA is a prominent country of which the world expects the best example in its projection of democratic values, commitment to the fight against bigotry, upholding the civil rights of all of its people and generosity towards the less fortunate countries in the world,” said the ministry.

“We join fellow African countries and others in rejecting this unfortunate characterisation of our peoples and countries. We all desire the amplification of positive relations with the USA, and would hope that care will be taken going forward to avoid jeopardising prospects for those relations through such hurtful and prejudicial language from any official quarter in the USA.”

The ministry said the derogatory remarks were an affront to global diplomacy.

“Zimbabwe, and we believe the majority of countries in the world, desire relations based on mutual acceptance and respect, values that serve and demonstrate the human family at its best. Bigotry and hate speech must find no place in contemporary statecraft and diplomatic discourse,” read the statement.

In condemning Trump’s remarks, Zimbabwe joined other SADC countries as well as African Union that have castigated the US President over his statement.

In a statement last Friday, the AU demanded an apology from Trump.

“The African Union Mission condemns the comments in the strongest terms and demands a retraction of the comment as well as an apology to not only the Africans but to all people of African descent around the globe,” the AU said.

Botswana also summoned the US ambassador to Gaborone last week and expressed its displeasure over the irresponsible statements with the South African Government also voicing similar concern.

Trump has attempted to deny that he used the offensive language and has claimed to be “the least racist person.”