Zim receives US$502 grant from Global Fund

Sharon Kavhu

Harare – Zimbabwe yesterday received a US$502 million grant towards fight against HIV, tuberculocis (TB) and malaria from the Global Fund.

The grant, which was signed at Rainbow Towers, Harare, will be implemented by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) and the United Nations Development Programme in collaboration with civil society organisations and the National Aids Council (NAC) to combat the three diseases in the next three years.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr David Parirenyatwa, acknowledged the Global Fund’s consistent support to Zimbabwe’s health sector saying it is the country’s biggest donor.

“We are indeed grateful to the Global Fund for allocating that amount to our country,” said Parirenyatwa.

“This is not the first time the country has received support from the Global Fund. Since the inception of the Global Fund in 2002, Zimbabwe has received more than $1 billion. Over the years the Global Fund has increased its support to become the largest donor partner in the entire health sector in Zimbabwe. This is very commendable.

“With support from the grant we are signing today and support from other partners, the country’s priority is to be able to sustain the gains made so far through optimisation of grant and government resources. The country remains committed to the 90-90-90 targets for HIV, the malaria pre-elimination agenda and the stop TB targets of ending TB by 2030.”

The event was also attended by Global Fund head of grant management, Mark Eddington, permanent secretary in the MoHCC, Major General Gerald Gwinji, the Global Fund head of grant management, Mark Eddington, country coordination mechanism vice-chair, Dr A.M. Senderayi and the UNDP resident coordinator, Bishow Parajuli.

Parajuli said his organisation was proud to be the strategic partners in managing the HIV, TB and malaria grants.

“The UN and UNDP are proud to be strategic partners in managing the Global Fund grants and supporting the three diseases – malaria, TB and HIV. Through the strategic partnership, we have brought innovations through new technologies such as solar for health equipment,” said Parajuli.

“We are also supporting capacity strengthening in public finance management system, supply chain system and internal audit and ensuring value for money and significant savings through procurement and supply chain and low management cost.”

UNDP plays a key role in supporting countries facing challenging circumstances to access Global Fund resources and has worked closely with Zimbabwe over the last 15 years to support the delivery of life-saving HIV services, at the same time strengthening the capacity of MoHCC.

Information from MoHCC shows that Zimbabwe has made significant strides in its fight against against HIV, TB and malaria.

According to MoHCC, HIV prevalence has decreased by 28 percent over the last decade, while TB incidence has also dropped by nearly 60 percent over the same period.