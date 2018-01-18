Zim remains committed in the HIV, TB, and Malaria fight

Jan 18, 2018
148 Views

Sharon Kavhu

Harare – Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr David Parirenyatwa, said Zimbabwe remains committed to the 90-90-90 targets for HIV, the malaria pre-elimination agenda and the stop TB targets of ending tuberculosis by 2030.

The 90-90-90 targets for HIV aims at ensuring that by 2020, 90 percent of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status; 90 percent of all people diagnosed with HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy and that by 2020, 90 percent of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression.

In his speech during the launch of the US$502 million Global Fund grant towards HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria in Harare yesterday, Parirenyatwa said the country will prioritise the sustainability of the gains made through optimization of grants and government resources.

“The country remains committed to the 90-90-90 targets for HIV, the malaria pre-elimination agenda and the stop TB targets of ending TB by 2030,” said Parirenyatwa.

“With support from the grant we are signing today (yesterday) and support from other partners, the country’s priority is to be able to sustain the gains made so far through optimization of grant and government resources.”

He said the country has done well in the scaling up of HIV, TB and malaria programmes, and the focus will also be on the quality of care.

Parirenyatwa reassured the Global Fund on the safety of the grants saying the country now has financial management control systems in place to manage the funds.

Tags

Africa African Union Agriculture ANC Angola Botswana Calle Schlettwein China Climate change development DRC drought economic economic growth economy elections ELECTRICITY El Niño FIFA football Growth hiv HIV/AIDS industrialisation Lesotho Mamelodi Sundowns Mozambique Namibia poverty President Hage Geingob President Ian Khama President Jacob Zuma President Robert Mugabe Robert Mugabe SADC South Africa southern africa SWAPO tanzania Trade Women Zambia Zanu-PF Zim Zimbabwe

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

January 2018
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Recent Posts

Recent Stories

Upcoming Events

There are no upcoming events at this time.

Recent Comments

Upcoming Events

There are no upcoming events at this time.