Zim remains committed in the HIV, TB, and Malaria fight

Sharon Kavhu

Harare – Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr David Parirenyatwa, said Zimbabwe remains committed to the 90-90-90 targets for HIV, the malaria pre-elimination agenda and the stop TB targets of ending tuberculosis by 2030.

The 90-90-90 targets for HIV aims at ensuring that by 2020, 90 percent of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status; 90 percent of all people diagnosed with HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy and that by 2020, 90 percent of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression.

In his speech during the launch of the US$502 million Global Fund grant towards HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria in Harare yesterday, Parirenyatwa said the country will prioritise the sustainability of the gains made through optimization of grants and government resources.

“The country remains committed to the 90-90-90 targets for HIV, the malaria pre-elimination agenda and the stop TB targets of ending TB by 2030,” said Parirenyatwa.

“With support from the grant we are signing today (yesterday) and support from other partners, the country’s priority is to be able to sustain the gains made so far through optimization of grant and government resources.”

He said the country has done well in the scaling up of HIV, TB and malaria programmes, and the focus will also be on the quality of care.

Parirenyatwa reassured the Global Fund on the safety of the grants saying the country now has financial management control systems in place to manage the funds.