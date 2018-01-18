Zim to have peaceful, credible elections, says ED

Maputo – Zimbabwean elections will embrace all the tenets of democracy and fair play set by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a luncheon hosted by Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi here, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s election, to be held within the next four to five months, would not only be peaceful but undisputed.

“The forthcoming harmonised elections will embrace all the tenets of democracy, fair play and standards set by SADC in relation to the conduct of polls. Zimbabwe shall ensure her elections are a SADC affair, an African Union affair and an affair of all nations which subscribe to the tenets of democratic principles,” President Mnangagwa said.

“I will ensure Zimbabwe delivers a free, credible and indisputable election to ensure the country engages the world as a qualified democratic state.”

He warned ministers from the two countries against bureaucratic hold ups which have resulted in slow or no implementation of bilateral programmes in the past.

“We had a chance to share our visions and compare notes. President Nyusi and myself emphasized that we do not intend to be failed by ministers who sit on paperwork. That is a philosophy of the past. The present shall demand delivery. We shall not tolerate the unfulfilled missions by our ministers,” he said.

He also emphasized the need to ride on existing political relations to promote trade between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

“We want more action so our historically rooted relations find vindication in economic terms,” he said.

President Mnangagwa was in Mozambique for a one day visit as part of his regional tour to apprise fellow leaders on the political changes that have taken place in the country.

He took over from former President Robert Mugabe who resigned last November following an unprecedented public revolt and military action.

He began the regional trips in December last year by visiting South African President, Jacob Zuma who is chairman of SADC.

President Mnangagwa has also visited Angola and Namibia, making Mozambique his fourth destination.

He is also expected to visit Zambia later this week.

– New Ziana.