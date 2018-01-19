Harare – The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and the tourism industry as whole will join other global tourism players at the 2018 edition of the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) in Spain from 17 to 21 January.

The newly appointed tourism and hospitality industry minister, Prisca Mupfumira, will lead the Zimbabwean delegation, marking the country’s 10th participation at the fair.

ZTA chief executive officer, Dr Karikoga Kaseke, said participation at the fair would help the authority to push forward the tourism agenda to the Spanish market and the rest of the world.

He added that the platform would also present an opportunity to engage various World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) member states to rally behind Zimbabwe as it seeks to regain the lost tourism market. With the dawn of a new political era beckoning in Zimbabwe, tourism is set for recovery almost immediately.

“We are going with the minister and we hope she will take the opportunity to answer the questions that are normally asked by major tourism players in the globe, what this new dispensation that we are having in Zimbabwe is all about and encourage the world to support the new development,” he said.

Tourism operators said it was critical for brand Zimbabwe to leverage opportunities like FITUR, and the positive developments brought about by the new political dispensation.

The country’s participation at this year’s edition of FITUR is essential from a networking and business development point of view, and also presented a good opportunity for the country to explain the new dispensation to the global family of tourism.

FITUR is a leading trade fair in Spain, and number three in the world after Internationale Tourismus-Börse in Berlin and World Travel Mart in London. Last year, FITUR attracted a record 9,893 exhibiting companies from 165 countries, more than 135,858 trade participants and 107,213 public visitors. – New Ziana