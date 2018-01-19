Ethiopian Airlines to help resuscitate Zambia Airways

Jeff Kapembwa

Lusaka – The Zambian Government plans to revive the national carrier as part of its economic revitalisation initiative by maximising existing potential in various line ministries and assist in keeping the treasury afloat.

Key among the sectors rising to the challenge is the ministry of transport and communication, which seeks to invest a staggering US$1 billion to improve infrastructure as well as revitalise the national air carrier that went under over two decades ago for want of resources.

The proposed capital outlay will among other initiatives help improve infrastructure in the aviation industry aimed at increasing activities, including the revival of the Zambia Airways, which closed down in 1995 following an escalating debt of over US$10 million owed to various creditors.

A blueprint devised by Transport and Communication, shows that the funds would prop up infrastructure development which will further promote economic growth including refurbishing or building new airports and terminals in all the 10 provincial towns.

Brian Mushimba, the minister of communications and transport says this investment is also part of the plans to establish a national airline, which is scheduled to commence operations soon in the future.

“We are investing heavily in the aviation sector in terms of infrastructure. Investments in access of US$1 billion is spent so we feel that to take full advantage of that investment, a national airline is needed, especially that it can play the catalytic role of accelerating economic development that we need,” Government had embarked on ambitious programmes of airport expansion, modernisation and improvement, which begun with the construction of new terminal facilities including refurbishing the more than US$350 million Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka Ndola and Livingstone, all which have shown increased traffic of domestic and international arrivals in recent years.

The government’s desire to inject a new lease of life in the aviation sector has been touted by the increased interest by Ethiopian Airlines that seeks to have a stake in the new would be airline planned to take off in the next five months with an investment of over US$30 million.

“As government, we are delighted to see more players participating in the aviation sector thus making a positive contribution to economic development,” Eng. Mushimba added.

Under the partnership in the airline, an estimated US$500 million of revenue from air ticket sales will be retained in the domestic economy once Zambia Airways (2014) Limited hit the skies by mid-2018. According to a study, the aviation industry is one of the biggest industries in the country generating in excess of US$1.5 billion in revenue from air ticket sales per annum.

With the coming of the national airline, Zambia projects to earn up to 50 percent of the US$1.5 billion revenue generated from air tickets sales. Currently, Zambia is being serviced by more than ten foreign carriers transporting 1,500,000 passengers per annum and accruing in excess of approximately US$1.5 billion through ticket sales per annum. Under the prevailing situation, Zambia is not benefitting from the current scenario as foreign carriers are not required to pay airport fees if they stay at the airport for less than 2 hours.

Zambian, through its Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), expects to hold 55 percent equity in Zambia Airways (2014) Limited with 45 percent owned by Ethiopian Airlines, as a strategic partner. “The two shareholders will be expected to contribute to the national airlines equal to US$30 million for the first year to cover immediate start-up costs.

“Of this, the Zambian government’s equity contribution at 55 percent will be US$16.5 million to be allocated to Zambia Airways (2014) Limited. Ethiopian Airlines will contribute US$13.5 million,” Mushimba says in a statement availed to The Southern Times. The commencement of services by the national airline will enable Zambia benefit from more than 70 Bilateral Air Service Agreements.

This will also enable Zambia take advantage of its regional position as a natural transport hub to maximize its profits. The new airline, it is envisaged, will contribute to increased growth in the tourism, agriculture, mining and other service industries thereby boosting foreign exchange earnings.

It will further create direct and indirect employment opportunities to further lead to increased incomes among Zambians and significantly contribute to poverty reduction. The reintroduction of the national carrier, it is envisioned, will enhance competition in the aviation industry, ultimately contributing to lowering costs of air tickets for its domestic and regional travellers.

The strategic focus of the national airline at start-up will begin with operations in the domestic market and thereafter cover the regional market, which will lead to building up the base to launch intercontinental flights.

“This airline will be a budget airline and we want to ensure that every Zambian is able to travel to all parts of the country using air transportation unlike the current situation where cost of air transport is high.

The target market will be public service officials and business travellers; local and foreign tourists and those transiting through Zambia. Mindful of some of the challenges faced under the previous national airline, Mushimba says Government seeks to make prudent use of the resources and avoid past experiences of Government owing the national airline money.

The would-be national carrier will operate as a corporate entity under an established and independent board of directors. A recent study undertaken by the ministry of tourism shows that the lack of a national airline has adversely affected the promotion of the sector and trade as well as the country’s heritage.

It also affected an effective integration of Zambian markets to the outside world. The recent approval of the resumption of a national carrier by Government is in fact a yardstick for the country to position itself as a transport hub as was the case before as well as foster job creation in the country.

South African Airways, British, Ethiopian and British Airlines are some of the major national carriers servicing Zambia at various airports in the country. Background: Zambia Airways was set up in 1964 as a subsidiary of Central African Airways.

The original fleet consisted two Douglas DC-3 and three DHC-2 Beaver. In 1967 Zambia Airways became independent of Central African Airways and acquired a pair of BAC 1-11-207s and some HS.748s planes. The government later leased from Alitalia a DC-8 to service Lusaka and London.

Originally, the London route was flown twice a week with intermediate stops at Nairobi, Kenya, and Rome, Italy. In 1975, the Boeing 707 replaced the DC-8 and the Boeing 737–200 replaced the BAC 1-11s and was often put into service to Johannesburg and other medium-haul routes. The wide body era arrived in 1984 with the acquisition of a DC-10.

This was the only wide body used by Zambia Airways and was used to open a route to New York via Monrovia. This first DC-10, registered number 348 and christened “Nkwazi (Eagle) or Wings of Africa”, was reportedly a point of national pride for many Zambian citizens. In 1989, a second DC-10 was leased from Sabena and later Lufthansa to help operate long-haul flights from Lusaka to London, Frankfurt, Rome, and Amsterdam, as well as a weekly service non-stop to Bombay in cooperation with Air India. The ATR 42 then replaced the HS.748s.

The next fleet expansion consisted of a Boeing 757-200F which substituted one of the 707s. Zambia Airways ordered the MD-11 and leased DC-8-61 while waiting for the delivery of the MD-11, which never occurred, according to data. In 1992, the government reportedly indicated that the airline would be responsible for its own debt services. Under this directive and in a worsening economic climate, the airline very quickly scaled back both domestically and internationally, and was liquidated in 1995 because of its indebtedness.