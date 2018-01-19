Africa mourns top music educator

Carlos Ncube

Clarinetist and academic director at the Dhow Countries Music Academy (DCMA) in Tanzania, Prof Mitchel Strumpf, died on 13 January 2018.

Strumpf dedicated most of his life and expertise to the development of music in Africa. He played a central role in the establishment of music programmes at African universities in countries such as Ghana, Malawi, Nigeria, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

“Professor Mitchel Strumpf will be remembered as a man who was admired and respected by all who knew him, not only for his musical abilities and skills but also as a man who loved peace, who never quarrelled and who gave wholeheartedly his love of music both in performance and in teaching fellow staff, teachers, musicians and students at the DCMA,” the DCMA said in a statement.

In 1985, Strumpf, who was born to German parents in the US, began his tenure as director of the Malawi Choral Workshop where he worked until 1996. Strumpf also held the position of coordinator of the ethnomusicology symposium at the University of Dar es Salaam from 2007 until 2013.

Before his death, he was the academic director of the Dhow Countries Music Academy in Zanzibar where his academic pursuits included the development of methods and materials for teaching African music traditions in schools, and African music history.

“We will remember Prof Strumpf as a pillar of music education development in Africa,” Music In Africa Foundation director Eddie Hatitye said.

“We acknowledge his invaluable contribution to the advancement of our sector through numerous activities.

“He was an active member and partner of the Music In Africa Foundation and was always eager to explore synergies that would improve the lives of musicians on our continent. Above all, Prof Strumpf was a humble, caring person. We will all miss him and wish his family, friends and staff of the DCMA strength in these difficult times.”

Former students and colleagues of the professor took to social media to send their condolences and show admiration for the work he did.

“What sad and shocking news I woke this morning to! So hard to believe that he has gone!” Goethe-Institut Tanzania director Eleonore Sylla wrote on Facebook. “I had the privilege of working together with Prof Mitch on so many projects in my years as director of the Goethe-Institut in Tanzania. He was such a wonderful and competent person! RIP Mitch!”

One of Strumpf’s students said: “My sincere condolences to his family and friends. It was an honour to have him as my music teacher and friend. He was one of the most generous, loving and ebullient people I knew. May he rest in peace!”

The DCMA said: “We are privileged to have known and worked with him and he will be sadly missed.”

The cause of Strumpf’s death was still unknown at the time of publishing this story.