Africa must increase cholera alertness . . . as outbreak kills 100 in Tanzania

Charity Ruzvidzo

Harare – Health experts have called for urgent interventions from African leaders to address the increasing death toll induced by the cholera epidemic on the continent. Cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhoea, which can lead to dehydration if untreated. It is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with a bacterium called vibrio cholerae.

Countries like Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania and recently Zambia, have been affected by the disease. Health experts say cholera remains a grave public health problem, characterised by large disease burden, frequent outbreaks and persistent endemicity. Zambia, since the outbreak of the disease in October last year, has recorded 2,672 cases, with Lusaka alone accounting for 2,558 cases.

There have been 63 deaths countrywide. The country has since put in place commendable measures to contain the outbreak with the Ministry of Health banning Kanyama township vendors from selling food and drinks in the streets. Schools have also been closed to monitor and ensure they have appropriate sanitary facilities.

However, more still needs to be done to address the disease. According to Dr Samuel Murape, a medical practitioner in Harare, African leaders through their health ministries should ensure all citizens have access to safe drinking water.

“The major cause of cholera is drinking contaminated water. It is paramount for African leaders to provide their people with safe drinking water to avoid cholera. Many people in Africa face the greatest challenge of lack of safe water and it is the government’s duty to ensure everyone has access to it,” he said.

Dr Murape urged leaders in Africa to be more proactive than reactive. “Contaminated food must be banned from the streets as we are witnessing in Zambia. However, governments must not react when a problem arises only, they must be able to assess situations that are most likely to lead to cholera outbreaks and address them before they become health threatening problems,” he said.

In addition, Dr Elliot Zulu, another medical practitioner, said it was paramount at primary level to ensure citizens are taught hygienic practices. “People must be taught hygienic practices in households, hotels, restaurants and even at health facilities. The basic things such as to always use a toilet , treat all water , wash fruits and vegetables , avoid shaking hands ,wash hands and cook food thoroughly limit cholera outbreaks and create a clean environment that does not promote the vibrio cholerae bacterium,” he said.

Dr Zulu also said early detection can save lives. “It is important for our health facilities to be geared to detect and respond to any cholera outbreaks as soon as they occur. This can assist in treating the disease before it gets worse,” he said.

The signs and symptoms of cholera can begin as soon as a few hours or as long as five days after infection. Often, symptoms are mild but sometimes they are very serious. In most cases, people infected have severe watery diarrhoea accompanied by vomiting, which can quickly lead to dehydration.

Although many infected people may have minimal or no symptoms, they can still contribute to the spread of the infection. If not treated, dehydration can lead to shock and death in a matter of hours.

Cholera cases surface mostly during the rainy season due to poor sanitation and dirty wet conditions. Zimbabwe witnessed the worst cholera outbreak in 2008-9 where more than 4,000 people died and 10,000 people were infected.

Following the cholera outbreak in Zambia, the Zimbabwean government has since tightened border controls and mobilised resources to ensure it is ready to address any outbreaks. The Victoria Falls Municipality has since stopped Zambian vendors from selling their goods in the country.

According to the World Health Organisation, cholera outbreaks have been reported in Kenya every year with large cyclical epidemics every five to seven years. As of last year July, the country recorded a total of 1,216 suspected cases and 14 deaths were reported since January 2017.

The UN agency statistics indicate that in 2016, 132,121 cholera cases and 2,420 deaths were reported worldwide. Overall, 54 percent of cases were reported from Africa, 13 percent from Asia and 32 percent from Hispaniola. Health experts have called for a multi-sectoral approach whereby government, the private sector and the citizens work together to eliminate the disease from the continent.

. . . as outbreak kills 100 in Tanzania

Alloyce Kimbunga

Dar-es-Salaam – A resurgent cholera crisis has killed about 100 people in Tanzania over the past year. The death of at least 99 people during the period brings the death toll to 542, recorded since the outbreak in August 2015. Overall, some 33 421 cases of the water-borne disease have been reported across all 26 regions of the East African country.

Last year, 4 985 outbreaks were recorded. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the esurgence of cases in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Kigoma, Manyara, Mbeya, Ruvuma and Rukwa regions for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak reflected the persisting risk for a cholera upsurge in many other regions.

Tanzania, with a population of 55 million people, remains vulnerable to the late detection of cholera due to the weak surveillance systems. Case management, community engagement and surveillance pillars still require strengthening for optimal outbreak response.

“If not addressed, further upsurge of cases may be observed throughout the country. The risk at national level is therefore high,” said a local WHO spokesperson. A minor outbreak in Malawi has been blamed on the crisis in Tanzania.

Malawi recently reported a cholera outbreak in Karonga. This is attributed to the closure of fishing camps along the border with Tanzania. This forced fishermen to move further south to Kyela, which borders Karonga. Meanwhile, more than 31,000 Congolese refugees are set to return from Angola after authorities in the two countries guaranteed them of their safety and political stability. The refugees had sought sanctuary following escalating tensions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), particularly in the Kasai region.

The guarantee that paves way for returnees in March comes after a memorandum signed by the government of Angola’s north-eastern Lunda Norte province as well as governments of DRC’s Kasai Central, Kasai, Kwango and Lualaba provinces. The four Congolese provinces share a 770-kilometre border with the Lunda Norte. Governor Ernesto Muangala of Lunda Norte pledged the parties’ commitment to the agreement, whose implementation has already been postponed three times as tensions in DRC escalated. “Let’s hope that the protocol does not become dead letter.

Let’s move from theory to practice,” Muangala said. He pointed out even before the mass arrival of refugees in Angola, a high number of Congolese had over the years illegally settled in the diamond-rich Lunda Norte. “The way foreigners enter illegally in Angola is a silent invasion,” he added. The governor appealed for combined efforts of both countries to discourage the trend. Thousands of Congolese have entered Angola since the onset of the crisis in Kasai in 2016. The killing of a tribal leader by armed forces triggered the skirmishes, which spread to neighbouring provinces. – CAJ News