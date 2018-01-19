AU celebrates Gawanas’ appointment as UN Advisor on Africa

Harare – The African Union (AU) on Tuesday lauded the appointment of Namibian national, Bience Gawanas as the new United Nations Special Advisor on Africa.

UN secretary general, António Guterres announced the appointment on Monday. Gawanas replaces Maged Abdelaziz of Egypt.

AU Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat said Gawanas’ appointment would serve the continent well as she was an experienced social justice advocate.

“I wish to warmly congratulate our sister Bience Gawanas for being appointed to this important position to which she brings her formidable continental experience as a former commissioner of Social Affairs and as a legal scholar and an advocate for social justice and equity in her native Namibia,” said Faki.

“Africa will be well served and we look forward to working with Ms Gawanas and the rest of the United Nations family to further our common agenda for Africa.”

Before her appointment, Gawanas was the Special Adviser to the Minister of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare in Namibia and also previously served as Special Adviser to the Minister of Health and Social Services.

Gawanas has also served in various capacities in different organisations and was AU Commissioner for two terms from 2003 to 2008.

She holds a law degree from the University of Warwick, the United Kingdom, and an Utter Barrister Degree from the Council of Legal Education School of Law/Lincolns Inn, also in the UK.

Gawanas also holds an Executive MBA from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, and an honorary doctorate degree in law from the University of Western Cape.

Born in 1956, she has three children and four grandchildren. – New Ziana.