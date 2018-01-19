AU celebrates Gawanas’ appointment as UN Advisor on Africa

Jan 19, 2018
87 Views

Harare – The African Union (AU) on  Tuesday lauded the appointment of Namibian national, Bience Gawanas as  the new United Nations Special Advisor on Africa.

UN secretary general, António Guterres announced the appointment on  Monday. Gawanas replaces Maged Abdelaziz of Egypt.

AU Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat said Gawanas’ appointment would serve the continent well as she was an experienced  social justice advocate.

“I wish to warmly congratulate our sister Bience Gawanas for being  appointed to this important position to which she brings her formidable  continental experience as a former commissioner of Social Affairs and as  a legal scholar and an advocate for social justice and equity in her  native Namibia,” said Faki.

“Africa will be well served and we look forward to working with Ms  Gawanas and the rest of the United Nations family to further our  common agenda for Africa.”

Before her appointment, Gawanas was the Special Adviser to the Minister  of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare in Namibia and also  previously served as Special Adviser to the Minister of Health and  Social Services.

Gawanas has also served in various capacities in different  organisations and was AU Commissioner for two terms from 2003 to 2008.

She holds a law degree from the University of Warwick, the United  Kingdom, and an Utter Barrister Degree from the Council of Legal  Education School of Law/Lincolns Inn, also in the UK.

Gawanas also holds an Executive MBA from the University of Cape Town,  South Africa, and an honorary doctorate degree in law from the  University of Western Cape.

Born in 1956, she has three children and four grandchildren. – New Ziana.

Tags

Africa African Union Agriculture ANC Angola Botswana Calle Schlettwein China Climate change development DRC drought economic economic growth economy elections ELECTRICITY El Niño FIFA football Growth hiv HIV/AIDS industrialisation Lesotho Mamelodi Sundowns Mozambique Namibia poverty President Hage Geingob President Ian Khama President Jacob Zuma President Robert Mugabe Robert Mugabe SADC South Africa southern africa SWAPO tanzania Trade Women Zambia Zanu-PF Zim Zimbabwe

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

January 2018
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Recent Posts

Recent Stories

Upcoming Events

There are no upcoming events at this time.

Recent Comments

Upcoming Events

There are no upcoming events at this time.