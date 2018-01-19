Black Coffee on winning streak into 2018

Sharon Kavhu

Harare – South Africa’s Black Coffee, who was crowned the Best Deep House DJ in the world at the 2017 DJ Awards in Ibiza, appears to be walking in the winning path again this year.

The SA talent has begun the year on a triumphant, note as he is currently the talk of social media after he announced his residency at a Las Vegas luxury resort in Nevada’s neon-lit tourist magnet.

According to his Twitter post, the details of the residency such as dates, times and ticket prices are still to be confirmed.

In April, he is set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio Empire Califonia Polo Club where he will share the stage with Beyonce, Eminem, Mariam Hill, Migos, French Montana and Cardi B.

Not only is he featuring at the music and arts festival, Black Coffee also revealed that Jay-Z and Rihanna contacted him to produce songs for them.

Black Coffee also said he has a song with Rihanna in the works but he was so star struck that he could not manage to give Jay-Z a beat on time before the release of his album, 4:44.

His fans on social media have seen his achievements as the genesis of SA’s talents to explore European countries and pioneer the exhibition of the unique talent in the region.

“We owe it to ourselves and people like @RealBlackCoffee who opened mega doors for all of us. I am grateful. Mama your boy is changing how young black kids see themselves! Thank you Mama. We are next coz he is presently!

“Now that they know you, it’s time to make them never forget who you are!!!! ,” said one of the fans on Twitter, Kyle West.

Black Coffee’s other fan, Nolwazi Diko, posted: “God is doing wonders with @RealBlackCoffee and keep it up!!!! Fly the SA and Africa flag high .

“Well done, Black Coffee and thank you for reminding us that nothing shall be impossible.”

Sanet Croucamp also posted: “Well done! Well deserved!! You are a legend Sir. Let you star keep on shining!!”

In 2016, Black Coffee became the first African artiste to perform at the world’s most popular music festival, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

In 2017, the 41-year-old got a residency at the Hï Ibiza club on the Spanish party island of Ibiza.

In July last year, he announced that he was the latest addition to the Beats 1 radio station family, joining fellow music heavyweights DJ Khaled, Drake and Pharrell Williams.

During the same year in August, Black Coffee won the Best DJ award at the inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards.It was in September that he was crowned the Best Deep House DJ in the world, at the 2017 DJ Awards held in Ibiza.