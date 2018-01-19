Boss Madam excited about AMI Awards nod

Melba Kaure

Windhoek – Namibia’s Afro-fusion star Sally Ephraim-Keya, who goes by the stage name Sally Boss Madam, has been nominated for the 2018 African Music Industry (AMI) African People’s Choice Awards. Sally Boss Madam has been pitted against top female artistes for the Best Female: Southern Africa category.

These include Londie London; Babes Wodumo and Zahara (from South Africa); Lizha James, Dama do Bling and Neyma (from Mozambique); Shashl (Zimbabwe); Amantle Brown (Botswana) and Cleo Ice Queen from Zambia.

The “Sweet Love” hit maker, who released her third studio album “My Black” in November 2017, shared her excitement with The Southern Times after receiving the news.

“I am thrilled and excited to start the New Year with such great news. Even though it was not expected, my new release has received a lot of international attention,” said Sally Boss Madam.

She was nominated for her song “What You Say” (the first release from her latest album, which has already been well received in Namibia and beyond. She is now appealing to the public to support local music and start voting.

“Great anticipation is set for the awards ceremony and the nomination alone is a great accomplishment for me,” she said. Sally Boss Madam was voted Best Female Artist in Southern Africa in the 2016 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

She beat the likes of Zahara, Lira and Lizha James. Last year was also kind to Sally Boss Madam, as her trending hit single “Natural” made waves at continental level.

It topped the Trace Africa African Top 30 countdown. It was also the favourite hit for local radio stations, and went on to win the Radio Single of the Year and Song of the Year accolades at the 2017 Namibia Annual Music Awards.

The 2018 AMI People’s Choice Awards will take place on 24 March at the Serena Hotel in Kampala, Uganda. Fans can vote online at: amiawardsafrika.com – melbachipepo@gmail.com