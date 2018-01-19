Brave Warriors keep Southern Africa’s proud record at CHAN

Robson Sharuko

Harare – Namibia’s giant-killing act in marking their African Nations Championship finals with a sensational victory over powerhouse Cote d’Ivoire in Morocco cheered the spirits of millions of neutrals across the continent and continued an impressive run by Southern African nations who rarely lose a debut game at this continental football showcase.

The Brave Warriors, who are making their bow at the 2018 CHAN finals after a surprise elimination of Zimbabwe, who had featured in every finals of this tournament until now, in the final qualifier in which they showed great character to withstand a barrage of attacks in Harare and then win via the penalty shootout lottery, were largely expected to struggle in Morocco.

But Coach Ricardo Mannetti and his gritty Brave Warriors showed they can punch above their weight and stand toe-to-toe with the heavyweights of football on the continent by marking their debut with an impressive 1-0 win over the Cote d’Ivoire Elephants in Marrakech last Sunday.

Given that, for a long time, the Namibian domestic league championship has been in limbo, the success of these Brave Warriors, to reach the CHAN finals and then go on and defeats one of the game’s most powerful nations on the continent, is even more spectacular.

Defender Charles Hambira was the hero of the win over the Ivorians with a last-gasp header, his first international goal for his country, to settle the contest but the contributions of every Brave Warrior to the cause was there for everyone to see as they defended in numbers and played like a solid unit.

Just as they had done in Harare where they held their nerve to win that penalty shootout, the Namibians showed remarkable character for a team playing its first match at this level of the game and never let the occasion drain their spirits as they gave as much as they got.

“Very sentimental victory for us today against Ivory Coast because in 1998 we lost our opening game of AFCON and I was a player then and now being the coach have lead the team to victory,” Mannetti told a post-match media conference.

“The win means a lot for Namibians, it gives them hope and also shocks them as we have been over the years not tactically organised and now maybe we can finally do it. The expectations keep rising for this team going forward.

“We still want to get out of the group and reach the quarter- finals.

“We have to control the game without the ball and we did pretty much that against Ivory Coast and when we had our chances in their final third we created good chances and had more chances on target and at goal than them and that shows our tactics are gradually taking shape and we need to keep it going if it can take us forward.

“Going into a game you need to plan and have tactics and have the right players to carry that out for you. We needed to control the game and we did that very well and finally got the goal.

“Before the game I told you we need to get a result against Ivory Coast and a result we got, three points instead of one and that gives us momentum going into our next game.”

The Namibian gaffer also paid tribute to the foundation which was laid by the late Zambian coach Ben Bamfuchile who guided the Brave Warriors to their second Nations Cup finals appearance in 2008.

“Ben helped us a lot and ensured that we believe in ourselves to compete again after the last time we played in Africa in 1998 and so ten years later we are here again, continental football. So we remember him,” Mannetti said.

Namibia’s victory continued a good run for Southern African nations whenever they make their debut at the CHAN finals and the West African giants must be getting sick of the men from this part of the continent when it comes to this tournament.

It all started in 2009, at the inaugural CHAN finals, when Zambia thrashed Cote d’Ivoire, who were the hosts of the tourney, 3-0 at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on 22 February 2009, to silence 35,000 fans who were rallying behind the Elephants.

Given Singuluma was the hero of the day with a hattrick for the Zambians.

The following day in Bouake, Zimbabwe raced to a 2-0 lead their first match of the CHAN finals against another West African powerhouse Ghana with goals from Phillip Marufu and Ovidy Karuru in the first half before Abdul Rahim Ayew struck twice for the Black Stars to ensure the game ended in a four-goal thrilling draw.

Abdul is the son of Ghanaian legend Abedi Pele and brother to Andre and Jordan Ayew who play their football in the English Premiership for West Ham and Swansea.

The Zimbabweans finished third in their group at that tournament despite not losing even a match in their three games after also drawing against the eventual winners DRC (1-1) and Libya (0-0).

Two years later, in Sudan, the other Southern African debutantes, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, marked their bow with an impressive 2-1 win over Ghana at the Stade Wad Medani in Wad Medani on 5 February 2011 with Myron Shongwe and Loreto Shabangu on target for the South Africans.

Bafana Bafana topped their group after winning all their three games, including a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe, while Ghana finished bottom of the table having lost to the Warriors 0-1 in their group showdown with Archford Gutu on target for the Zimbabweans.

Angola also marked their CHAN debut at that tournament and held Tunisia to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Port Sudan on 7 February 2011, with Kali scoring a 92nd minute equaliser.

They then went on to beat Cameroon 8-7 on penalties, after a goalless draw in the quarter-finals, and beat hosts Sudan 4-2 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw, in the semi-finals to book a place in the final where they were outmatched by a rampant Tunisia in a 0-3 thrashing.

Mozambique are the only Southern African side to lose a debut match at the CHAN finals and it also needed a team from this part of the continent to inflict such a defeat with hosts South Africa thrashing their neighbours 3-1 on 11 January 2014, courtesy of goals from Bernard Parker, who scored twice, and Hlompo Kekana.

Zimbabwe were the Southern African stars of that tournament as they went all the way to the semi-finals, eliminating West African powerhouse Mali 2-1 in the quarter-finals and then losing a tight semi 4-5 on penalties to eventual surprise winners Libya.

At the current CHAN finals, Zambia opened their campaign with an impressive 3-1 win over Uganda courtesy of goals from Lazarus Kambole, Augustine Mulenga and Fackson Kapumbu.

Zambian coach Wedson Nyirenda, who took his team to the final of the 2017 COSAFA Castle Cup where they eventually lost to Zimbabwe, said there was still more work to be done.

“Winning today is just the first game, we cannot go to sleep and think we have already qualified. We have three points apiece with Namibia and the race is still open,” said Nyirenda.

“This is a marathon, which means we all have two games to go, therefore we can only think about being qualified after playing the third game.

“We are not going to relax, I believe the way Uganda is playing, and we should not be surprised to find them qualifying because we have seen the way they are playing. Any other team can qualify.”