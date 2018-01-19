CAF to pay referees directly and end bribery

Thandisizwe Mgudlwa

Cape Town – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) this week revealed its seriousness about developing and cleaning up ‘foul play’ in football on the continent by looking after its referees.

CAF further detailed plans to directly pay its referees for the first time. This historic decision is a materialisation of a campaign promise by the CAF President Ahmad Ahmad.

“(Until) now, the regulations required host associations to pay these indemnities. The decision reduces the financial burden on national associations and also eliminates an ethical challenge because it removes the suspicion perceived between national associations and the referees.”

The move by CAF to directly pay referees comes in the wake of Ghanaian official Joseph Lamptey’s life ban for match manipulation.

South Africa won the original game against Senegal 2-1 but the teams were ordered to replay the match following Lamptey’s ban.

Senegal won the replay 2-0 to qualify for this summer’s World Cup finals at their opponents’ expense.

CAF President Ahmad has also revealed the schedule for upcoming editions of its club competitions.

Referees in CAF-organised tournaments have historically been paid by the host associations.

But the continental governing body has now moved to handle payments in a move to reduce the risk of bribery.

CAF added that the decision is in line with a campaign promise by the organisation’s president, Ahmad. The 58-year-old Malagasy, was elected as the new president of CAF in March 2017, ending Issa Hayatou’s long-held grip on power.

Meanwhile, CAF also confirmed that the continents premiere club tournaments – the Champions League and Confederation Cup will move to a September-May schedule from next year.

The tournaments have traditionally been held over the course of the calendar year.

This will still be the case for 2018, with the campaigns to run from February to December.

The 2018-19 editions of the tournaments, however, will begin immediately after. Running from December to May 2019.

The September-May schedule will then be introduced from 2019 onwards.

The move will see CAF’s premier club competitions run alongside those of its European counterpart, UEFA.