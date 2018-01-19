Cholera outbreak takes its toll in Zambia

Jeff Kapembwa

Lusaka – Isaac Mwansa (real name withheld) of Kanyama, a sprawling densely populated townships of about 100,000 people in the Zambian capital, was one of the first victims of the cholera outbreak towards the end of last year.

Mwansa, 43, met his fate in early October 2017 when the pandemic first recurred in Lusaka for the umpteenth time. As fate would have it, he was the breadwinner for a family of four, his wife and two children, with the last born – a boy aged one.

When the infection started, Mwansa had hoped the vomiting would stop in no time. Constant excretion of watery stool followed later. This prompted well wishers to rush him to the health centre where he was pronounced dead barely one hour after admission.

He is one of the 66 people who died of cholera in undignified circumstances in the last four months.

His widow, Mary Chibwe (name withheld due to stigma attached to the outbreak), recalled how her husband met his fate.

She cited lack of clean water and sanitation, indiscriminate disposal of garbage in the surrounding areas, among other concerns, which have become an acceptable norm in similar surroundings countrywide.

“He started by complaining about a running stomach, later started vomiting and before long, he frequented the toilet after every three to five minutes before being rushed for medical attention,” she narrated to The Southern Times amid sobs.

“He was our bread winner now he’s gone…and as a housewife, I’m now surviving on selling fritters and tomatoes among other merchandise, but life has not been easy. Soon after his death, the landlord decided to chase us from the two-roomed house we rented. I was forced to move out and now, I’m renting a one-roomed house,” she said.

On what the future holds for her and the family, the visibly helpless widow said: “It has not been easy. Everyone, including family members, is complaining of economic hardships and they can’t help, so, I have to fend for myself to earn a living.”

She is perturbed at the manner her husband was buried, wrapped in a plastic cover and went without any funeral, let alone, many family members, shunned the funeral, apart from sending her condolences, which broke her heart more.

“I did not see my husband since his admission and subsequent death. All we were told was that he had died from cholera. The centre was restricted to only medical personnel, even the burial was done without any of us viewing the body…life has not been easy,” she lamented amid more sobs.

The plight of the Mwansa family is not unique to Zambia. Many have now and previously lost their loved ones in the recurring but preventable pandemic caused by vibrio cholera bacterium, usually claiming lives within or in less than 12 hours.

Zambia alone has over 4,400 people dying from the disease in the last three decades. If stern remedial sanitation measures are not undertaken expeditiously, more deaths could occur in the coming months as feared by the Zambia’s government, says the World Health Organisation.

The first outbreak of cholera was reported in Zambia in 1977/1978. Cases reappeared in 1982/1983. The first major outbreak occurred in 1990 and lasted until 1993 claiming over 1,000 lives. Since then, cholera cases have been registered yearly, except in 1994 and 1995.

Despite the scant rainfall since December, Zambia has again been hit by the pandemic. This time it has claimed over 66 lives, with an average 100 cases being recorded daily in Lusaka alone, let alone, other towns.

Health minister, Chitalu Chilufya says to date, over 2,802 cases with 218 under treatment countrywide had been recorded by the early hours of Tuesday last week.

The administering of the cholera vaccine in the affected areas started on Wednesday, 10 January. An initial number of two million people will be vaccinated, that will be increased to 4 million in the 16.5 million populated Southern African country.

The cholera, mostly confined to Lusaka, has since now spread to other towns, with 19 cases recorded as of 9 January in Chongwe, Chilanga, Kabwe and Choma, all in southern Zambia while two cases were recorded in Chipata, on borders with Malawi.

Countrywide, Zambia has recorded a cumulative total of over 2,800 cases, 218 in admission with 66 deaths recorded by 9 January, a cause attributed to contaminated water and poor sanitation in most parts of Lusaka, said Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC).

On 25 October 2017, LWSC admitted to various challenges besetting it. Underground water in Lusaka is no longer safe for consumption. The Millennium Challenge Account Zambia, its partner, sought a lasting solution to redress the predicament,

The water utility said it needs about US$4 billion to meet the water supply demand in the city for the over 4 million population.

“While Lusaka had more than 400,000 houses that are eligible for connection to the company’s sanitation system, only 33,000 people are being serviced,” Patson Phiri, the spokesperson for the utility company, disclosed during a water aid-organised event recently.

This implies that more than 90 percent plus of waste goes underground and underground water is the source to supply to the residents at the same time. The underground water, which needs purification and treatment, is contaminated everyday for want of a sanitation programme to help to reduce or prevent wastage.

“So, this is a major challenge. But the situation is very alarming. So, this is one of those many challenges that we are getting as a company,” added Phiri

The unsafe underground water remains the biggest challenge for the service provider for most Lusaka residents.

The company is capable of supplying 60 percent of its customers through water from underground but the same water is being contaminated every day, mainly through the mushrooming and unplanned settlements.

Millennium Challenge Account Zambia communications and outreach director, John Kunda, disclosed LWSC’s indebtedness and inability to provide clean water.

The company, he said, is determined to intervene towards changing the water supply landscape in Lusaka.

The Millennium Challenge Account, a brain child of former US president George Bush, is an organisation implementing the Lusaka water supply, sanitation and drainage project until 2020 and is working on a US$366 million grant given by the American government.

Permanent secretary in the ministry of water and energy Bishop Edward Chomba admitted the crisis over clean water and proper sanitation.

“The situation is critical, we need to redress it head on if we are to contain cholera,” he told The Southern Times in Lusaka on Tuesday.

Recently, Chomba reprimanded the LWSC for lacking pro-activeness in the management and supply of clean and safe drinking water, cardinal in arresting the spiraling cholera situation in the city.

Lloyd Kazhiya, the minister of water and energy, has admitted the precarious situation buffeting Lusaka and has called for concerted efforts by various players to exercise maximum hygiene at home and surrounding areas as government seeks to redress the problem.

However, the recurrence of cholera is feared could have severe impact on economic development unless it is redressed soon, including derailing the execution of the 2018 national budget as resources have been diverted from the intended use towards redressing the pandemic.

Local government minister Vincent Mwale disclosed on Tuesday that part of the Constituency Development Fund for 2017 had been diverted towards the fight against cholera.

Only about 70 percent of the budgeted funds were released and some funds meant for constituency development were diverted to fight the outbreak around October, added Mwale.

President Edgar Lungu has mobilized the defence and security personnel in cleaning the city in what has been dubbed: “Civil Military Operation” after the local municipality failed.

The Presidential directive to clean the city thoroughly has resulted in displacement of over 20,000 street vendors and hawkers from the streets while several businesses, including South Africa’s renowned business chains, Hungry Lion and Spur food outlets, were caught in the fray.

They were earlier forced to shut down on suspicion of harbouring the germ causing the disease, but later re-opened

Some areas of Lusaka are under curfew for the next seven days for fear of cross pollinating the disease.

President Lungu had on 9 January undertaken a spot check of the main cholera centre at the National Heroes Stadium.

And while there are reduced cases of new infections as well as deaths, the President said there was a need for concerted efforts by all players to fight the disease, while warning opposition parties against politising the disease.

“I hear some opposition leaders wanted to donate something directly to the cholera centre. Yes, we appreciate their gesture but let them not politicise this let them follow the correct channels,” he told health minister Chilufya upon arrival at the centre.

And several victims interviewed at the Heroes Stadium by this publication have lamented the lack of clean water and proper sanitation in the capital. They appealed for clean and flushable toilets unlike pit latrines if they were to comply with hygiene standards.

However, the foreign donors have stood by Zambia in its fight against the outbreak.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has so far contributed over US$3 million in various equipment and vaccines. Britain has contributed 4 million British pounds sterling towards the cause, among other well wishers.

UK High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet said he was saddened by the increase in cholera cases and pledged his country’s commitment to join in the fight.

The UK is providing expertise and financial support to improve outbreak preparedness and response.

UK government provided £3.7million over four years (2016-2020) to the WHO to support the government of Zambia to prepare and respond to health emergencies, including the current cholera outbreak.

“The UK has assisted the Ministry of Health to train 128 health workers in Lusaka districts in integrated disease surveillance and response, provided vehicles, cholera treatment and prevention kits, supplies for diagnosis and information and communication materials,” Cochrane-Dyet said.

Economic think-tank, the Economic Association of Zambia, fears the epidemic is likely to affect effective implementation of the 2018 national budget, fueling concerns that more resources may be diverted from the original spending towards addressing the problem.

Isaac Ngoma, immediate past president of EAZ feared the cholera outbreak would have a negative impact on the economy as it would negate some of the development plans of the country.

“In the immediate or short term, we are seeing the sudden unplanned spending on this crisis which implies that budget resources are being diverted from the original purpose,” he said.

“At a macro level, the cost is huge as the fiscal position will be affected due to the expenses incurred under cholera,” he said.