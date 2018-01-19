Do chokers symbolise anything or just ‘trendy’ necklaces?

Sharon Kavhu

Harare – There was once a time when ‘chokers’, or as rowdy sections of the male species would like to call them ‘dog collars’, were a must-have fashion accessory for women.

Chokers!!!! Ii is a close-fitting band worn around the neck, and can usually be found in either leather, elastic, beads, plastic, metal, velvet, gold or platinum.

The trendy necklace is believed to have been at its peak during the Queen Alexandra of the United Kingdom era who wore thick rows of pearls and velvet to cover a mark on her neck, says the gospel according to Royal Centre’s Blog.

Some people believe that she was influential in expanding the trend and was solely responsible for people starting the fashion accessory among the elite. Before her time, chokers were a form of political dressing during the French revolution where women wore tight-fitting red ribbons on their neck in the 1780s.

The ribbons were sometimes worn with an X metal at the middle. Other people associate chokers with prostitutes, as reflected by a famous painting called Olympia done by Manet (1863), which shows a prostitute wearing a black ribbon around her neck. Over time that trend, among flesh peddlers or employees of the oldest profession, has evolved but that is a topic for another day.

Ballerinas were the next to adopt this fashion accessory, with their justification being it was simply “fashionable” for lack of a better term. Later on, the dog collar became associated with pop stars who wore them with the spikes as part of their funky outfits-cue in Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift to name but a few for the urban millennials.

As far as the old-school cats go, one need not go further than Jimi Hendricks who not only made it a rock n roll fad but also popularised it among men. The style was associated with thugs and people who were reckless with life. In the same era, other people believed that a plain black woven choker or ribbon could signify secret lesbianism.

We can go on and on with the infinite theories or history of chokers, but fact remains that they are still in today. Today, the chokers are the new way for ladies to accessorise their necks.

People are wearing them with their wedding or dinner dresses, at red carpet events, as well as formal and casual wear without being associated with social deviances.

Since they come in different designs to suit different events, it is important to master the ‘tips’ of wearing these chokers. In an interview with The Southern Times, Zimbabwean fashion advisor, Daniel Kamhuru, said the material of the choker determines whether or not they are suitable for the event.

“For wedding dresses, ladies should prioritise chokers made from beads, pearls, platinum, gold and silver. “The designs of the choker should not be loud if the wedding dress is too detailed, it makes the whole outfit crowded,” said Kamhuru.

“If the dress is a boobtube or a low shoulder, then the choker can have sophisticated designs to blend with the exposed skin.” He said if the choker is being worn on a casual outfit, the design of the outfit should contrast the choker.

Kamhuru added, “For example, if you are wearing a dotted or scotched shirt or dress, then the choker should have a plain design. The same applies to a plain outfit, it comes better with a sophisticated choker.

In a separate interview, Ashley Tatenda a fashion advisor from Tatie Fashions, said chokers for formal outfits are usually made from pearls, leather and metal. “Formal outfits mostly go with pearls and metal because they are easy to blend with office wear.

However, I normally advice my clients to choose colours carefully for chokers when wearing formal wear,” she said. “To be on the safe side, it is better to pick dull colours such as black, brown so that you can use one choker on different outfits.” She said black chokers can cut across all types of outfits.