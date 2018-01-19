Doping rocks Botswana Olympic Committee

Bakang Mhaladi

Gaborone – The Botswana National Olympics Committee (BNOC) has confirmed that one of its elite athletes, Lydia Jele failed a doping test in December.

The BNOC and the Botswana Athletics Association had remained tight-lipped over the incident, after leaked information from the local World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

But this week, BNOC chief executive officer, Tuelo Serufho confirmed, during a media briefing that the 400m athlete had tested positive during an out of competition test.

Jele took part in the Rio 2016 Olympics and was also involved at the World Championships in London, last August.

Serufho said the athlete opted against taking a B sample test after the initial test retained positive results.

“A sample of hers that was taken was found to have contained a banned substance. The athlete was given the opportunity to state whether or not she wanted to exercise her right to have a B sample tested. She decided to waive the testing of sample B. She is currently waiting to learn about [her fate] from the world anti-doping body,” he said.

The athlete is now suspended from all athletics activities, pending a ruling from WADA.

Jele, if found guilty, faces a possible two-year ban.

Serufho admitted that the latest high-profile doping incident, a third in three years, was a body blow to their efforts to fight the scourge.

“The worrying factor is that athletes who test positive are the ones who have received anti-doping education. This is the reason why we are advocating for the establishment of an independent National Anti-Doping Organisation,” he said.

Former 400m world champion, Amantle Montsho, two rugby players, Lesedi Cherry and Emmanuel Ntshiwa tested positive between 2014 and 2016. Montsho was banned for two years and returned from the punishment last July. Cherry and Ntshiwa were initially slapped with a four-year ban, which was later reduced to two years on appeal. They will return to action later this year.

Jele, is meanwhile, one of the recipients of the International Olympic Committee scholarship, but Serufho was quick to point out that in the event that he is found guilty of doping, the bursary will be withdrawn.