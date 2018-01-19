FAVT exhibition introduced to Nam

Andreas Thomas

Windhoek – The Goethe-Institut Namibia on Tuesday, 16 January, provided a preview to a project that combines research and art in respect of the ability to remember and envision a future – the future of Africa – by artists with a connection to the continent.

The preview marked the introduction of the travelling exhibition FAVT: Future Africa Visions in Time to the country. “FAVT presents visions of African future by African artists or those strongly related to this continent and come with a scientific background.

For us, this academic project is an ideal starting point of an artistic intervention with our Namibian partners. For both – the Goethe-Institut and the involved artists – this is a big and interesting experiment,” said Goethe-Institut Namibia Director Daniel Stoevesandt. “We had decided to select the ‘futuring’ modes of intervening – healing and remembering – longing and desiring – and de-stabilizing as frames of reference.

“Local contributors then interpreted and questioned these concepts in the Namibian context and produced work that reflects their understanding or complete abomination of the concept,” said Goethe-Institut Namibia Cultural Programmes Assistant, Michelle A Namases. Namibian artists were selected and given the opportunity to produce works through which they question and portray the Namibian narrative in respect of acknowledging a past and capturing that moment of transition to envisioning a future.

The artists include Gift Uzera, Masiyaleti Mbewe, Nashilongweshipwe Mushaandja, Nelago Shilongoh, Hildegard Titus, Patrick Sam, Alicia Brandt, Ndinohmolo Ndilula, Gerhard Louw, Inesh Dos Ramos and Elario Muller, Sue Beukes, Julia Hango, Tatenda, Nambowa Malua,Tuli Mekondjo, and Elrico Gawanab. Their works will feature in a series of exhibitions, performances and installations at the Goethe-Institut Namibia Auditorium from 23 January to 27 March 2018. This is aimed to encourage conversation of what Namibians think of their future.

“Since my TEDx Talk in 2015 about afrofuturism, my perception of the concept has evolved. My work aims to challenge the commodification of the genre, ways we (as Africans) can envision our futures (alternative or otherwise) as well as the continuous negotiation of black bodies for diversity and equality,” said Mbewe. FAVT is an initiative of Bayreuth Academy of Advanced African Studies and Iwalewahaus at the University of Bayreuth in Germany.

It featured photographs and video installations that were produced by international renowned artists like Emeka Alams, Kae Sun, Syowia Kiambi and Lara Sophie Milagro, Zohra Opoku, with relations to Africa. They aimed to reflect the African and African diasporas’ past understanding of a future and how moments of crisis and social mobility have affected the current envisioning of a future.

“Artists were asked to question the formation of knowledge and abandon a single mode of envisioning a future. This exhibition has been traveling around the world since 2017 and we hope it inspires not only Namibian artists but also Namibians to engage in discourse and understand how their past will affect their envisioning of a future,” according to Aino Moongo, FAVT Namibia Exhibition Curator.