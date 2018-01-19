Governance and Sport Development

The year seems to have started on a bad note in terms of governance and leadership issues in Southern Africa. The governance and leadership challenges facing the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) are a cause for great concern.

The dismissal of the top brass of the executive management of SASCOC over a plethora of allegations really speaks volumes of how the governance and leadership structures of sport in Southern Africa still lag behind other regions in the world. Inadequacies in governance and leadership have a serious impact on the development of sport and actual performances on the field of play. The truth of the matter is that SASCOC is not alone in this predicament. Other national sports authorities and National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in Southern Africa are also equally plagued by instances of maladministration, incompetence and embezzlement of funds.

The process of transforming and developing the sporting landscape in Southern Africa is both simple and complex. It is a paradox in the sense that finances are needed but they are not the only prerequisite to development. Of course, money is needed to construct facilities, organise development programmes and run competitions. In this connection, many sport administrators and leaders have found a ready-made excuse for lack of planning as well as not being innovative and proactive in managing their sport development programmes.

“Government has not provided the funds” is a popular statement given for things not happening. However, the former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Donald Kaberuka begged to differ, and rightly so. He stated categorically that “it is not money that delivers development. It is the policies that bring good return to that investment in addition to delivery capacity”.

It is true that you cannot throw money at problems. SASCOC is probably the most resourced national sport authority on the African continent. However, the money has not helped the organisation to deal with the most elementary of challenges in organisational development, governance and leadership. Capacity building and institutional development are key issues which need to be addressed going forward.

There is also need to address the issue of political pressure for sport authorities. Political and sports leaders pile pressure on poorly prepared athletes to bring back medals from these games. These leaders choose to ignore the fact that winning a medal at the Olympics or World Championships is just the cherry on the cake. There is a lot of hard work that goes into developing the athletes over a period of at least 8 to 10 years before they are able to compete with the best in the world.

In working towards high performance, it is a grave error to neglect mass participation. Grassroots sport development is therefore the bedrock of success in the future. Without exposing large numbers of youngsters to various sport disciplines, developing their skills and sustaining their interest, there is absolutely no way that Southern African countries are going to be winning medals at the Olympics. South Africa and maybe one or two other countries, may win the odd medal but that is as good as it gets because in many countries there is no systematic identification and development of sporting talent. Some countries may have nicely written development programmes and strategies but there is very little practical application on the ground.

There is therefore need to develop capacity in the form of mobilisation of volunteers to develop sport in Southern African countries. Volunteers are the life-blood of sport all over the world. There is need to develop quality coaches and leaders through systematic training programmes. These coaches and sports leaders also need to be respected and recognised for what they contribute. They might not be paid lots of money but they are capable of delivering results beyond the wildest expectations of political and sport leaders. To this end, there is need to foster a culture of excellence among all those involved in sport from grassroots to elite or high performance level.

According to the famous US Army General Colin Powell, “If you are going to achieve excellence in big things, you develop the habit in little matters. Excellence is not exception, it is a prevailing attitude.”

Sport will never be a priority on the national and regional development agendas. That does not mean it is not important. It simply means that innovative ways must be found to finance sport development. In order to achieve this, sport authorities must have world-class governance, management and leadership at all levels. That is the responsibility of national sports authorities and regional bodies such as the Confederation of Southern African Olympic Committees and the African Union Sports Council Region 5.

Southern Africa has abundant sporting talent which needs to be properly harnessed. The future is indeed very bright!