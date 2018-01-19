Herero, Nama up ante on genocide reparations

Magreth Nunuhe

Okahandja – In a surprising turn of events, Germany, which has on three consecutive occasions declined to appear in a US Federal Court in 2017 after it was sued for war crimes and genocide by Namibian communities, has seemingly instructed lawyers to represent it on Thursday, 25 January 2018 when the case resumes in New York.

Paramount chief of the Ovaherero, Advocate Vekuii Rukoro announced this startling revelations to hundreds of his followers who had convened at Okahandja on 13 January 2018, a town some 70 kilometres north of Windhoek, to commemorate the Ovaherero uprising against German colonial rule on 12 January 1904.

“They can run, but they can’t hide – one way or the other, we will smoke them out,” said an unwavering Rukoro, adding that the whole of last year, Germany refused to accept summons send to them, maintaining that they would not subject themselves to American jurisdiction because they are a sovereign state.

“They are starting to sing a different song and dance to a different tune,” he asserted, saying that the reason for Germany’s sudden change of heart could be attributed to the fact that the plaintiffs in the case would apply for default judgement, in which case Germany would be found guilty of committing genocide without having appeared in court.

The German Embassy in Windhoek issued a statement on Wednesday in which it said that it was aware that some members of the Herero and Nama communities in Namibia have filed a legal action against Germany with a district court in New York.

“However, when service was attempted on November 15, 2017, the Federal Republic of Germany rejected the service of this action – via the US State Department and the US Embassy Berlin because the service of the complaint on a foreign state violates the principle of State Immunity – a core principle of public international law. According to this principle domestic courts do not have jurisdiction over sovereign acts of foreign states,” read the statement.

The Embassy further stated that “Germany never comments on any pending legal action against Germany”.

The Ovaherero and Nama communities of Namibia lodged a class-action lawsuit against the German government on 5 January 2017 under the Alien Tort Claims Act (ATCA) of 1789, which grants jurisdiction to US Federal Courts over “any civil action by an alien for a tort only, committed in violation of the law of nations or a treaty of the United States.”

The ATCA allows non-US citizens to charge grave offenders of human rights in a US federal court and as such a case of genocide, crimes against humanity, wars of crime and the crime of aggression can be brought to the federal court of that country.

But Germany has refused to appear at the pre-trial hearing in March 2017 and subsequent hearings in July and October 2017.

Rukoro said that he has instructed his lawyers to apply for a default judgement and wants Germany to be found guilty for expropriation of “our land, our livestock, which would have been our inheritance”.

“Because of the arrogance they have displayed, we will now talk in trillions and not billions of dollars (for reparation),” he fumed, saying that as of 15 November 2017, 15 January 2018, would be 60 days after which papers were served, which would entitle them for a default judgement.

The Ovaherero Paramount Chief raged that the German government was now running like a headless chicken and he was ready to meet them in court, saying “we are ready; we have been waiting for this day”.

The two lead plaintiffs in the lawsuit were Vekuii Rukoro, Paramount Chief of the Ovaherero and representative of the Ovaherero Traditional Authority; David Frederick, Chief and Chairman of the Nama Traditional Authorities Association, the Association of the Ovaherero Genocide in the USA and Barnabas Veraa Katuuo.

But Nama Chief Frederick passed away on 12 January 2018.

“Chief David Frederick couldn’t live just a little bit longer to witness this sweet victory,” said Rukoro as he mourned his comrade with whom he had signed the mandate for the lawsuit on 5 January 2017.

The Namibian communities are represented by a top-rated New York-based lawyer, Kenneth F. McCallion.

The primary cause of action in the case is the defendant’s (Germany) violation of international law and the violation of the rights of indigenous people to be excluded from such negotiations as both Germany and Namibia are parties to the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, adopted by the U.N. General Assembly on September 13, 2007.

Article 18 of the 2007 UN Declaration provides that “indigenous peoples have the right to participate in decision-making in matters which would affect their rights, through representatives chosen by themselves in accordance with their own procedures, as well as to maintain and develop their own indigenous decision-making institutions.”

The Nama and Ovaherero people have been ceaselessly demanding that the German government pay them reparations for genocide and crimes committed against them by German colonial troops between 1904 and 1908 in Namibia as development aid cannot be regarded as reparation.

Communities have also argued that reparations proposed in the form of developmental aid may not be specifically targeted at the affected communities, but amount to ordinary development aid, which is no different from the developmental aid Germany and many other countries have been giving Namibia over the years.

They further state that the question of reparation is enshrined and is based on international protocols and conventions, therefore what the Nama and Ovaherero people lost cannot possibly be fully compensated by projects.

This includes cultural damage, identity loss and current social positioning in Namibia which would constitute an adequate level of restitution of dignity, positions and land.

International civil society groups and descendants of the victims of genocide have criticised the German government in the way they evaluated and paid the Jews reparations for genocide, while in the case of the Namibian genocide, they have been playing dilly-dally games.