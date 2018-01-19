Julius Malema, not a single story

Gracious Madondo

Many regard Julius Malema as the hero who rose from nowhere. His personal background tied to his political life story is remarkable right from his rise as an ANC youth leader until his fallout with leaders of Africa’s oldest revolutionary movement.

There is no other comprehensive account of Malema – the Commander-in-Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) – than Fiona Forde’s “Still An Inconvenient Youth: Julius Malema Carries On”. First published in 2011 by Picador Africa as “An Inconvenient Youth: Julius Malema and the new ANC”, the book was later published with additional material in 2014 with a more nuanced title “Still An Inconvenient Youth: Julius Malema Carries On”.

Anyone seeking to understand the leader of the EFF, his philosophy, his thinking process and how he rose to be a major political player in South Africa must surely read this book. This is not a sycophantic narrative but rather an objectively critical account of someone with the potential of becoming the commander-in-chief of the whole country. Malema first rose to celebrity and political prominence in the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League and later as the EFF president.

Forde gives the impression that Malema’s rise to national prominence in politics could have come too early in his life and eventually became the Achilles heel for his sacking in 2012. His prominence and rise came at a critical point in time when many South Africans were beginning to settle in the newly economically booming South Africa against his personal background characterised by “power, poverty, politics and a racial past; one he just couldn’t let go” led to his demise.

The book is a believable account owing to the author’s confessed close relationship with Malema, which she enjoyed over the years while working as a journalist in South Africa. Forde is a successful writer and journalist, who for a number of years has covered current affairs in South Africa and abroad.

On dedicating her time and expertise to writing the book on Malema she says, “Love him or hate him, Malema is undeniably one of the most controversial politicians of modern-day Southern Africa, if not a radical product of more than 100 years of struggle politics”.

After the success of the first edition titled “An Inconvenient Youth: Julius Malema and the new ANC” (2011) published at a time when Malema was still facing disciplinary charges, Forde was compelled to publish a more detailed account paying finer attention to detail, new developments and with a more analytical approach.

Commenting on the second biographical edition, Somadoda Fikeni says, “It demonstrates a cynical dissection of a complex and often contradictory leader who is rewriting the concept of a political leader who often operates outside the conventional norms of public figures”.

Likewise, Forde unearths some of the critical notions in understanding Malema, a character misunderstood by many pundits. “Julius Malema was 13 when apartheid came to an end and he lived the rest of his formative years in the democratic dispensation. But for him and many others, 1994 did not bring transformation overnight.

His teen years were very tough and the Malema family struggled to get by. The poverty that hung over that household in some ways became more endemic because it was one of the families that 1994 left behind,” writes Forde. Even after freedom, the racial divide of South Africa was unfair to many.

It offered opportunities and better livelihood to a selected and privileged few, leaving the rest of the people in the fringes of mainstream economic benefits. Forde points to the state’s prevailing situation as the rift that has left the leaders incapable of reconnecting with people and the original goals of the revolutionary movement.

Throughout the book, the author pays very close attention to Malema’s hatred of white people, particularly the Boer. In 2010, Malema made waves when he resurrected the old struggle song “Dubula iBhunu” or “Shoot the Boer.”

This is a song from the apartheid struggle era; a song depicted as hate speech towards the white people in South Africa. The song was disapproved by many who accused Malema of being racist. But Forde defends Malema by highlighting the fact that explaining one’s state of mind cannot be termed racist.

It is like accusing the denigrated of being the denigrator. Forde writes, “I do believe Malema when he says he is not racist. I don’t think its racism per se that makes his blood boil, but instead the lack of transformation he sees around him and the attitude by many sections of white society that reminds him that he was once inferior.

And that this attitude still continues to this day is what gets him on his hind legs.” In calling the reader to have a clearer understanding of the real Malema, Forde refers to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “single story” phenomenon on the disadvantages of interpreting life and people through a narrow lens.

It is when one reads the 15th Chapter titled “It’s Complicated” that the most fundamental points in understanding Julius Malema are explained. He is described as an individual surrounded by complicated factors that catapulted him into power as well as untangling these factors and that complexity led her to pen down the “Malema phenomenon” describing him as one of “the most extraordinary political figures of modern South Africa”.

“Still An Inconvenient Youth” portrays Julius Malema the socialist-political reformer whose imprint on South African politics is still an ongoing story. The book does not only touch on the story of Julius Malema but also critical moments of the political lives of major South African politicians such as Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and others from the southern African region such as former ZANU-PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and the former President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe.

As rightly pointed out by Moeletsi Mbeki, “Still An Inconvenient Youth: Julius Malema Carries On” is a must read for anyone who wishes to understand South Africa’s unfolding dramas.