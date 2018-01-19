Mnangagwa lures Zim diasporans home

Magreth Nunuhe

Windhoek – The President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has declared Zimbabwe open for business and called on his countrymen and women in the diaspora to return home and rebuild the country’s economy. He said he wants Zimbabwe to catch up with the rest of the countries in the Southern African Development Community region and the world.

Mnangagwa was speaking at a business forum meeting organised by Zimbabwean businesspeople in Namibia during his official visit to the country on 15 January, where he also met Namibian President Hage Geingob to strengthen bilateral relations.

“Some of you are here – you are being adventurous. Some of you are here as a result of conditions back home, which made you feel you needed to look for greener pastures. But once we create green pastures back home, I believe most of you will find your way back to come and assist in the rebuilding of our economy and faculty,” he said to thunderous applause.

He assured those in attendance that Zimbabwe was not the same again and that his administration was going to focus on unity, love and work.

“All the Zimbabweans get united under one flag. We get united under our national anthem,” he enthused.

Zimbabwe’s founding president, Robert Mugabe, stepped down last November after a 37-year reign and was succeeded by Mnangagwa amid pressure from the military and an impending parliamentary impeachment.

Mnangagwa was installed as interim President on 24 November 2017 and will serve out Mugabe’s remaining term, which ends in August 2018 before fresh elections take place.

Opposition

Mnangagwa said violence would not be tolerated whether it is within the family unit, community or country.

“We accept that we have different views on how to run the country. That is accepted. So, we don’t want any violence at all. If people differ; differ peacefully. It must be intellectual difference in terms of approach,” he pointed out, encouraging Zimbabweans to accept each other as brothers and sisters in order to develop their country.

The President said even when there are more than 27 opposition parties in the country, “with the focus I have on this administration, I don’t think they can find ground behind which I am not taking care of”.

He added that he would embrace the ideas of any opposition party concerned with the national interest and would take that on board and make them his.

Mnangagwa briefed Zimbabweans about opportunities in mining, agriculture, tourism and infrastructure development.

Foreign firms will now be allowed to have more than 50 percent shareholding in joint ventures with locals following amendments to the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act except in the mining of diamonds and platinum where foreigners would not be allowed more than 49 percent.

“Only two minerals, diamonds and platinum, attract the indigenisation policy,” said Mnangagwa, adding that they have removed the constraints of indigenisation in other areas in the mining sector and investors can come in and extract minerals without adhering to the indigenisation requirement.

The President said for decades, Zimbabweans were suffering from food deficiency or food insecurity.

“But as Vice President, I was made responsible for food security and nutrition. I produced the command agriculture model. It is a voluntary model. That model has resulted in Zimbabwe attaining its former status. We are now food sufficient,” boasted Mnangagwa.

He attributed some of the success to good rains, but maintained that it was mainly as a result of the good model they produced.

Command agriculture is a subsidy programme, which provides farmers with seed, fertiliser, fuel, and chemicals on loan, with repayment made from a portion of the harvest the following season.

The President said that Zimbabwe consumes 1.5 million tonnes of grain per year and needs half a million tonnes of as a strategic reserve, which makes that 2 million tonnes per year.

“Working at the yield level of five times per hectare, we discovered that we need 400,000 hectares of land to produce 2 million metric tons of grain,” he calculated.

He called on those who own land to come join the programme voluntarily, as they are given fertiliser, seed, chemicals, fuel and mechanical power to plant.

“The farmer has no need to look for finance from the bank. Everything is brought to your door,” he added, saying that many of the people came on board, while Spain, Brazil and India have also thrown their strength to support the programme through machinery provision.

The President also highlighted other programmes that are geared towards enhancing food security such as a model covering large livestock, soya beans, cotton, tobacco and more, including dam construction.

“We have that vision where in food security, Zimbabwe will thrive,” he pronounced.

The women’s organisations have also come forward to propose small projects such as the mass production and exportation of poultry to the lucrative Chinese market.

“The market is there and it is very rewarding. The same for goats and sheep to the Middle East,” he said.

On infrastructure development, the Zimbabwean President said so far there had only been uptake on the Harare-Beitbridge road, which is part of the north-south corridor that directly links landlocked Zimbabwe and South Africa with the Indian Ocean ports of Durban and Richards Bay in South Africa. The highway is also the busiest and important economic part of the country.

“We still have others (investors) coming for the rest of the projects. We are open for business. Come in and take up these projects,” he said.

He said refurbishment of the railway network is in three phases, which are rehabilitation of existing railway network; creation of new networks within the country and creation of new lines to the sea.

Already, a group of young Zimbabwean businessmen based in South Africa have put up US$400 million for the project to spruce up the existing network and provide locomotives.

“In Zimbabwe, we have special economic zones. We have the Sunway City, the technology hub, industrial hub in Bulawayo, and the Victoria Falls which is the financial hub. These give lots of incentives for those who want to participate. We are attracting global players in industry and commerce to come and establish their entities in these zones. That way we shortcut Zimbabwe’s participation in the global market. Our young people who are here can exercise their skills connections and come and participate in these exciting developments.

Answering a question from the floor on the education curriculum which has received so much criticism, he said the President said the policy would be reviewed with a view to amending certain areas, but added: “During our time, we were educated to look for jobs as drivers, policeman, nurses, drivers. Now, we are saying tertiary institutions should have curriculums that talk to the industry so that what industry requires institutions must produce.”

Mnangagwa called on institutions of higher learning to produce graduates who can fit the economic times and technology of today.

“Not all must be products who look for employment. They must be creators of employment,” he pointed out.

The President said his ministers were expected to achieve certain goals within the first 100 days since he assumed office and appointed his first cabinet in November. The 100-day action plan is geared to improve the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe and in turn attract more foreign direct investment (FDI).

“I can assure you, there is no ministry which has no programme – they must achieve goals in 100 days. Most of you are professionals. Come home and look at the menu. I can assure you, you will get support from my administration,” he told the audience.

On foreign relations, Mnangagwa said that just 35 minutes after he was sworn in, a representative from United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May’s office called on him to congratulate him.

“They want to have good relations with Zimbabwe and want to open up again. This was a surprise move by the UK. We are looking at priorities to see which areas they can come and assist,” he pointed out.

Other countries that want to work on areas of cooperation are China, Germany, Russia, India and Brazil.

Mnangagwa has been on a diplomatic offensive in the region where he has so far visited Angola, Namibia, Mozambique, and South Africa to brief his counterparts on events that led to his assuming office last November. He was set to visit Zambia, Botswana and the DRC in the coming days and was also scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.