Mtukudzi explains why he is not a Twimbo

Jonathan Mbiriyamveka

Harare – Zimbabwe’s iconic star, Oliver Mtukudzi, says he does not have a Twitter account because he is not good at responding to people.

Mtukudzi, or simply Tuku to his fans, told The Southern Times at his Pakare Paye Arts Centre that tweeting would take much of his time.

“You see, I don’t have too much time on my hands, so I didn’t open a Twitter account.

“I realised that most of the time you will be responding to people and I’m not good at that,” Mtukudzi said.

Pressed further on why he did not open other social media accounts like Facebook, or Instagram: “I’m not on Twitter but Facebook. The reason being that there are people who use Twitter to offend others and you will be forced to respond and before you know it, you spend most of your time doing that.

“However, I am on WhatsApp and I have a Tuku Music page on Facebook, which is managed by people who know me very well.

“My problem with WhatsApp is that there are those who just send generic messages like ‘ndeip’, ‘sei sei’ and I don’t pay attention to that.

“I use WhatsApp to send my pictures or videos to my contacts. And I don’t like Instagram because once you post a picture even your enemies will know your exact location. This is why when I’m on tour I banned group members from posting pictures on social media.”

Mtukudzi dropped his 66th studio album “Hany’ga” last December closing a year that had been dominated by Jah Prayzah’s military music.

“Hany’ga”, which Mtukudzi says translates to “concern” is a political as much as it is a social commentary.

But like most of Mtukudzi’s albums, his messages on “Hany’ga” are subtle, deep and do not carry explicit political narratives, but he makes it easy to read between the lines.

Mtukudzi’s quest to stay above politics has always made him a darling across age groups, race and social divide because he wants to remain an artiste.

“Hany’ga” is expected to perform better than his 65th album “Eheka Nhai Yahwe” that was released in 2016