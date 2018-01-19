Nam’s education woes continue

Timo Shihepo

Windhoek – By this time next year, many Namibian learners who write Grade 12 examinations this year will fail to qualify for universities. There will be a public outcry to overhaul the education system but after a few days, everything will be forgotten, people will move on and learners will fail again the following year.

It is a cycle that has been repeating itself for many years in this southern African country. The Namibian education cycle can be compared to the United States of America’s guns law cycle – whereby a certain lunatic would open gunfire on innocent people, a public outcry to overhaul the firearms legislation follows but several days after the shooting, people move on with their lives until another shooting incident.

The Namibian education system has seen many education ministers come and go but the results remain the same. In 2015, only 6,056 learners out of 20,301 who sat for the Grade 12 Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) Ordinary Level qualified for admission to tertiary institutions.

In 2016, out of 21,104 full-time Grade 12 learners who sat for NSSC examination only 7,772 qualified for admission to universities. According to the examination results released last week, 47, 673 out of 56,305 learners who sat for the Grade 12 NSSC level failed to qualify for tertiary studies.

Only 8,632 qualified. This means a whopping 75,250 learners have failed to qualify for tertiary studies since 2015. Yet, instead of finding the root cause of the problem, the education stakeholders year in, year out continue to blame each other for the high failure rate. For example, many principals blame the Ministry of Education and the free education system for the failure rate.

The Teachers’ Union of Namibia (TUN) has blamed the government for overworking teachers, which they says results in teachers not giving maximum attention to every learner – hence the high failure rates. TUN president, Mahongora Kavihuha, also blamed some of the previous curricula for adding to the high number of failures.

The biggest stumbling block for most of the learners is the subject of English. Many learners would obtain the required 25 points to be considered by the University of Namibia but always struggle to get the minimum D symbol in English.

At the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), a person should get at least 25 points in five subjects with at least an E in English. It is a feat that many struggle to achieve.

The education ministry and the defence ministry get the largest chunk of the budget every year but instead of investing that money to improve the education system, most of the funds are used to pay excessive salaries for education officials. In the national budget last year, the Ministry of Finance allocated R11.97 billion to education, which has delivered a less than3 percent improvement in NSSC passes.

The education ministry had a target of 45 percent of admission to tertiary education. The Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, however, shot back and told the educators to stop complaining and learn to improvise.

“Yes, there are challenges that educators are facing but we need retrospection in the regions that did not perform well. Try a different way, and learn from other regions that have excelled. The regions that are not doing well are pulling down the national overall record.”

Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Nico Smit blamed the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture for the woes saying the abysmal performance of the ministry year after year has set Namibia on an unsustainable trajectory.

He added that it comes as no surprise that Hanse-Himarwa would again attempt to shift the blame for failing to reach the national target for NSSC results to everyone in the public education sector but herself. Many analysts have blamed the high failure rate on the lack of proper education foundation at primary school level.

For example, in the northern part of Namibia, learners are taught English in the indigenous language (Oshiwambo) at primary school and by the time the learner starts to adjust it would be too late, which results in failing badly in Grade 12. Hanse-Himarwa said the results speak for themselves because somewhere during the education career, the foundation was not well established.

“It is high time we start moving away from this mediocrity, low performance, laziness and visionless approach. This year, is the year of reckoning and every teacher from Grade 1 should play their part. “This thing of failing learners while doing the same thing over and over must come to an end. Don’t send kids to the next grade if they can’t read and write,” said Hanse-Himarwa.