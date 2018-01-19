No textbook formula on land reform – Mnangagwa

Timo Shihepo

Windhoek – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has assured his Namibian counterpart Dr Hage Geingob that his administration would work towards creating its own currency as well as forging closer ties with Namibia. He also vouched that the new administration would continue taking care of former President Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa, who paid a courtesy visit on Geingob at Namibia’s State House this week, briefed the Namibian President about the events that led him to replace Mugabe as president and asked the two countries to rekindle relations.

“The relations between Namibia and Zimbabwe will continue to deepen and strengthen. As per our African culture, we shall continue to respect and preserve the legacy of our former president, Robert Mugabe. We will look after him, we gave him all the security and comfort. He is our founding father of the nation and an icon in the African politics and in the region, as well as a revolutionary. That legacy, we are determined to preserve,” he said.

Under former president Mugabe, Zimbabwe acquired land from white farmers to redistribute to the previously disadvantaged, a move which resulted in the Western powers imposing sanctions leading to the country’s economic ruin.

Mnangagwa said there was no textbook like in English or Mathematics on land reform. He said it was because of this reason that he could not really advise the Namibian government on how to deal with the issue of land redistribution.

Just like Zimbabwe years ago, Namibia is still facing the issue of land redistribution as only a couple of rich and powerful people own land in the country. Much like Zimbabwe, Namibia has tried several land redistribution programmes, including the willing-buyer, willing-seller model but all have failed.

“There must be a lot of dialogue and correct procedures must be followed. We didn’t look for lessons elsewhere. We made a decision on the concrete situation of Zimbabwe. We had no land and we took it back. We went to war to gain our land from those who took it. There is no textbook of how to get the land back. If land is yours then you take it back,” Mnangagwa said.

President Geingob said the two had a fruitful meeting, which culminated in them agreeing to establish a joint technical commission to explore the agricultural sector.

“In Africa when you think of Zimbabwe it’s an agricultural power house.

“ When the President was briefing me about agriculture and food security, I told him that we must have another proper meeting with technical people (so that the two countries can work together in this area),” Geingob said.

Geingob said he asked the two countries to have another proper meeting regarding agriculture and food security because the latest meeting was just about Mnangagwa briefing him about the political situation that occurred in Zimbabwe last year.

Mnangagwa revealed that Geingob was one of the three heads of state who contacted him “when I was a border jumper in exile in South Africa, he gave me comfort by talking to me”, referring to when he was fired by Mugabe in November and skipped the border, through Mozambique, to South Africa.

Geingob said it shows that Africa is matured because the continent can solve its own problems, especially in Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU).

“Today it’s the AU and SADC that decides whether the government is recognised or not, it’s not Washington or London. I would like to thank the Zimbabwean president for visiting us and briefing us. We will continue [meeting together] with experts from the two countries to strengthen further our excellent relationship.”

He added that Mnangagwa told him how peaceful and organised the transition process was.

“We as close friends of Zimbabwe; we were, of course, watching the situation with interest. I had to talk to my brother during the difficult times.”