NPL player registration open

Windhoek – The Namibia Football Association (NFA) opened the registration and transfer of football players within the Namibian leagues for the second half of the season with effect from 15 January until 9 February 2018.

A media statement availed to Nampa by the NFA on Monday said various Namibia Premier League (NPL) and second division clubs will be able to bolster their squads for the new year during this period.

The opening of the transfer window comes at a time when the 2017/18 season is on break due to the participation of the national football team, the Brave Warriors, in the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Morocco.

The statement says all the paper work will be certified by the NFA Competitions Department before the leagues resume for 2018. It further states that no extension will be granted, and thus clubs are urged to thoroughly make use of this period as this is the final time to make changes.

“It is a requirement for every player to have a national identity number in order for him/her to be registered as it will form part of their unique player registration number,” the statement adds. Clubs are also advised to note that only a player’s pass received on or before Wednesday, 12h00 will be validated in order for the player to participate in matches scheduled for the upcoming weekend, while those submitted after Wednesday, 12h00 will be processed for the following week’s matches. – Nampa