SADC drought scare

Mpho Tebele

Gaborone – A devastating El Niño-induced drought, which affected an estimated 40 million people across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region in 2016 is likely to hit the region again during the 2017/18 farming season.

The 2016 El Niño-induced drought was the worst in 35 years, following the failure of two consecutive rainy seasons. The severe drought conditions took a toll on lives and livelihoods.

Experts at the SADC Secretariat have expressed fears that while good rains have been received in the northern half of the region, low rainfall in the southern half of the region has led to delays in planting and crop moisture stress in some areas.

In their Food Security Early Warning System Agromet Update, the experts warn that vegetation conditions have deteriorated in the southern and eastern parts of the region.

They also note that a fall armyworm outbreak had affected 20 out of 28 districts in Malawi. Areas where above normal rains have been received include the north-eastern half of Angola, much of the Democratic Republic of Congo, northern Zambia, northern Mozambique, northern and central Madagascar, and much of Tanzania.

In contrast, most places in the southern half of the region have received below average rainfall since October 2017. These areas include southern Angola, most of Botswana and Namibia, south-western and central South Africa, Lesotho, southern Mozambique, southern Zambia, Zimbabwe, and south-western Madagascar.

Some bi-modal areas in the north-eastern parts of Tanzania have also received well below average rainfall. November was particularly dry in many of these areas, while southern Mozambique, southern Zambia, and Zimbabwe received low rainfall in the first half of December.

Despite the low rainfall in the southern half of the region, most areas had experienced an onset of rains by early December. In a few areas where the seasonal rains have not yet started, the delay in the onset ranges from approximately 20 to 30 days.

Areas affected include south-western Angola, parts of southern and central Mozambique, parts of northern Namibia, and southern South Africa. The SADC experts further warned that a prolonged delay in the onset of rains can negatively affect crop yields by reducing the number of days available for crop development, and crops can fail to reach maturity before the end of the growing season.

“Most areas where the season has already started experienced a timely onset of rains, except for parts of Lesotho, South Africa, DRC and Zimbabwe where the onset was delayed by as much as 30 to 40 days. Due to the generally timely onset, farmers in many areas have started planting, with reports of crops being in the initial early vegetative stage in some areas,” the meteorology experts said.

However, the experts said, in some of the areas that received below average rainfall in November through early December, particularly southern Mozambique, southern Zambia and Zimbabwe, crops have been affected by insufficient moisture, with reports that some farmers have not yet planted.

They said in cases where planting has already occurred in the above-mentioned areas, some crops are reported to be experiencing moisture stress due to the prevailing dry conditions. As a result of the dry spell, vegetation conditions have deteriorated in many areas.

The satellite vegetation index image shows that many parts of the region had below average vegetation conditions by the first of December. Reports from Namibia indicate that the poor rainfall has led to a deterioration of grazing conditions in several parts of the country.

As a consequence, livestock are reported to be in poor to fair body condition in parts of the country, although livestock in other areas were reported to be in fair to good condition.

They said given the poor rains that have been received in the southern half of the region to date, well distributed rains will be required for the remainder of the season in order to avert negative climatic impacts on agriculture.

“The latest forecasts, which are generally presenting reduced chances for above normal rainfall in some southern parts of the region, imply the need for farming methods that promote conservation of soil moisture and reduce the risk of severe crop moisture stress due to dry spells that can potentially occur, especially in the climatologically drier areas. These methods include mulching and minimum tillage, amongst others,” the meteorology experts said.

The Food Security Early Warning System Agromet Update also warned that a fall armyworm (FAW) outbreak occurred in Malawi in December, affecting 20 out of 28 districts in the country, and close to 140,000 farming households.

“The presence of the FAW was also reported for the first time in Madagascar in October 2017. This brings to 13 the number of countries in the SADC region where the FAW presence has been reported since 2016. Mauritius and Lesotho are the only countries in the region where the pest has not been observed and reported,” said the SADC meteorology experts.

They said crop pest experts from Africa and around the world have held several meetings in the region to provide situational updates and facilitate preparedness and coordination among stakeholders. The experts have recommended that the FAW needs to be managed using integrated pest management strategies, as an effective, safe and sustainable response to the food security threat posed by the pest.