Song Night branches out to the coast

Melba Kaure

Swakopmund – The popular Namibian live music platform known as Song Night goes to Namibia’s coastal towns later this month.

Song Night has been nurturing Namibian talent since April 2011 by creating an authentic Namibian sound. In a recent interview with The Southern Times, the creator and director of Song Night, Lize Ehlers, confirmed that the showpiece will take place in Walvis Bay and Swakopmund on 30 and 31 January, respectively.

“The Namibian sound is made by any Namibian, who has a story to tell from the heart. The Namibian sound is international quality orientated but is a personal yet entertaining one; it is moving but in a move your feet or your mind or your heart kind of way. Song Night is also open to non-Namibians, as we are inclusive and open to all creative talent in our beloved country,” said Ehlers.

According to Ehlers, the mandate of Song Night is to uplift and mentor upcoming singers by giving them a free platform where they can showcase their talent.

The “Heal” hit maker, who has won numerous Namibia Annual Music Awards as well as a Namibian Film Commission Awards for best female theatre actress, also explained the need to decentralise the event to Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

“The aim of having Song Night at the coast is to get the performing artistes paying gigs in that part of the country. It is not easy in Namibia to be a performing artiste, but it is worth it,” she said.

The headlining act for the debut of Song Night at the coast is local live performing artiste, Heather Dennis, who is better known as Miss H. Miss H is described by her musical peers as an energetic and powerful guitar-playing vocalist.

The versatile singer was born and raised in Swakopmund. Ehlers further revealed that before the main event, Miss H will also give a pep talk on how the music industry works as well as tips on what to focus on and what to ignore.

Lize Ehlers together with the Song Night ambassadors and assistants will also provide the performers with voice training during rehearsals. Song Night, which previously only took place in the capital, Windhoek, is a platform that has launched the careers of several award-winning musicians like Sean K, Bradley Anthony, The Falsetto King, the Namibian Dessert Queen – Priscilla and many others. – melbachipepo@gmail.com