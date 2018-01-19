UNHCR blasts Bots over asylum, refugees living conditions 

Mpho Tebele

Gaborone – The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has called on the Botswana government to release all rejected asylum-seeking children from Francistown Centre for Illegal Immigrants (FCII) and ensure durable solutions in the best interests of the child.

The UNHCR compiled and filed a report with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and presented it during the Universal Review Periodic (URP) Working Group in Switzerland.

According to UNHCR, while the Botswana Children’s Act (2009) stipulates the consideration of the best interests of the child and children’s right to education, asylum seekers’ children have been in detention for over one-and-a-half years and have not attended school during this time.

The UNHCR found in January 2017 a boy being sexually assaulted by an older inmate in Francistown Centre for Illegal Immigrants. “UNHCR notes that children should never be detained under any circumstances as detention is never in the child’s best interest,” reads the report in part. Furthermore, the report says, a significant number of the rejected asylum-seekers detained at Centre for Illegal Immigrants were children.

“In January 2017, UNHCR recorded that at least 271 rejected asylum-seeking children, including UASC, were living in the Centre for Illegal Immigrants,” the report says.

UNHCR also called on Botswana to provide all rejected asylum-seeking children with access to primary and secondary education while they reside in Botswana irrespective of their status; and release all rejected eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) asylum-seekers from the Centre for Illegal Immigrant and allow them to stay at Dukwi refugee camp until the situation in DRC is conducive for return.

The report says that while asylum-seekers and refugees were officially required to reside in Dukwi refugee camp, some of them lived in urban areas without the required permits.

“One of the reasons behind this is the high rejection rate for obtaining exit permits. “Without official permission to reside in urban areas, refugees and asylum-seekers are at risk of arrest and detention in prisons or CII, despite there being no lawful provision for such detention and no lawful sanction for breaching the unwritten encampment policy,” the report says.

UHCR also expressed concern that refugees living or visiting urban areas without permission, including those visiting or living with a spouse who is a national, risk withdrawal of their refugee status for violating the encampment policy.

“This policy has also resulted in a lack of livelihood opportunities for refugees and led to the prevalence of negative coping mechanisms, such as sex work, alcoholism, sexual exploitation and abuse, particularly for women and children who are at a heightened risk due to lack of adequate protection,” it said.

Botswana said it places on the Human Rights Commission’s UPR mechanism. “This is a mechanism where 193 United Nations members undergo a voluntary and periodic review process related to human rights in their respective countries and allows members states of the United Nations to exchange views and human rights recommendations to each other in constructive and equal manner,” the Botswana government said.

“Its participation in the UPR is evidence of the strength of government’s commitment to the protection and promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Botswana.” This, Botswana said, also reflects the openness of the government regarding the human rights situation in the country as well as the strong commitment to pushing for respect for human rights at the national, regional and global levels.